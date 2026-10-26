Now at Mouser: Nordic Semiconductor nRF54L15 Tag Prototyping Platform for Edge, AI, and IoT Applications

October 26, 2026 – Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest electronic components and industrial automation products, is now shipping the new nRF54L15 tag prototyping platform from Nordic Semiconductor. The nRF54L15 is a compact, battery-powered, dual-antenna tag development tool for prototyping wireless IoT, industrial IoT, smart home, medical, edge AI, and Matter-enabled applications.

The nRF54L15 tag prototyping platform, available from Mouser, is a new battery-powered, ready-to-use dual-antenna solution that minimizes power consumption, design complexity, and time-to-market for rapid prototyping of ultra-low-power wireless IoT devices and supports Bluetooth® Channel Sounding, edge AI, and Matter. The nRF54L15 tag enables developers to quickly build proofs of concept for ultra-low-power wireless products, including asset tags, Bluetooth trackers, and devices compatible with Apple Find My and Google Find Hub. The nRF54L15 platform is built around the nRF54L15 SoC, combining an efficient 128MHz Arm® Cortex®-M33 MCU with ultra-low-power wireless connectivity.

Developers can also use the nRF54L15 tag platform to prototype Matter-enabled smart home devices with nRF edge AI add-ons that support it. The nRF54L15 features the Bosch BMI270 ultra-low power inertial measurement unit (IMU), which provides intuitive gesture, context and activity recognition with an integrated plug-and-play step counter that is specially optimized for wrist-worn devices. Also onboard is the BME688, an AI-enabled environmental sensor for air pressure, humidity, temperature and gas concentration for applications like a Matter weather station. In addition, it integrates a low-power accelerometer to enhance battery life for Find Hub and Find My devices. Since the nRF54L15 tag is battery-powered and small enough to fit in your palm, it is an ideal choice for prototyping wearable edge AI products.

To learn more about the nRF54L15 prototyping platform, visit https://www.mouser.com/en/new/nordic-semiconductor/nordic-rf54l15-tag-prototyping-platform/. For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser

2026 - Mouser is a leading authorized distributor of electronic components and industrial automation products. With more than 6.8 million products from more than 1,200 manufacturer brands, we offer the widest selection of products in stock. Our electronic components business serves the design engineer and buyer communities with New Product Introductions in semiconductors, passive, interconnect and related electronic technologies. Our industrial automation business helps companies design, build and maintain their manufacturing equipment and operations with solutions including the newest sensors, panels, PLCs and motor controls available in stock for immediate shipment.



Mouser provides best-in-class customer service with 28 locations worldwide that offer support in local language, currency and time zone. We ship products daily to more than 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from our +1.5 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com.

About Nordic Semiconductor

Nordic Semiconductor is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in wireless communication technology that powers the IoT. The company's award-winning Bluetooth Low Energy solutions pioneered ultra-low power wireless, making Nordic the global market leader. The company's development tools shield the developers from RF complexity, allowing anyone with a bright idea to build innovations based on the IoT platform. Today, Nordic's award-winning, high-performance, yet easy-to-design-in Bluetooth LE, cellular IoT, and Wi-Fi solutions are used by the world's leading brands across a variety of products, including advanced wearables, smart home, medical, industrial automation, sports and fitness, logistics and transportation, etc.

Trademarks

Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

For further information, contact: Kevin Hess, Mouser Senior Vice President of Marketing, +1 (817) 804-3833, [email protected]

For press inquiries, contact: Kelly DeGarmo, Mouser Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations, +1 (817) 804-7764, [email protected]