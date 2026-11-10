LAPP's EPIC Rectangular Connector Kits, Now at Mouser, Reduce Ordering Effort for LAPP's Most Popular EPIC Products

November 10, 2026 – Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the latest automation technologies in stock and available for immediate shipment, is now stocking the EPIC® Rectangular connector kits from LAPP. The EPIC rectangular connector kits allow users to quickly and easily create a complete connection consisting of a connector and a socket. The EPIC Rectangular connector kits are ideal for machine and plant engineering or drive technology applications used for control, drive, measuring, and regulation.

The LAPP EPIC rectangular connector kits, now at Mouser, feature combined connector sets for both the socket and pin sides. The connector kits are available for LAPP's most popular EPIC products and contain a rectangular connector housing, integrated contacts, and a rectangular connector insert. The EPIC rectangular connector kits provide 11 contact insert types and two housing series that can handle application requirements up to 1000V and 82A (from three to 280 contacts).

Designed to reduce ordering effort and errors, the EPIC Rectangular Connector Kits offer optimally matched components in a range of sizes, including space-constrained variants. Housing is available in two performance classes: the EPIC Standard, a robust option with flexible cable entries; and the EPIC ULTRA with high corrosion, EMC protection and a stainless-steel interlocking device. Connector kits with a grommet or base housing also come with a matching SKINTOP® cable gland. The EPIC rectangular connector kits are intermateable and compatible with most equivalent DIN-type rectangular connectors.

To learn more, visit https://mouser.com/en/new/lapp/lapp-epic-rectangular-kits/. For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/en/newsroom/.

Mouser offers thousands of industrial automation products, in stock and available for immediate shipping. From predictive maintenance and control panel devices to a full range of industrial power, sensor, and safety products, Mouser's portfolio is available to help customers design, build and maintain complete automation solutions. To learn more, visit https://www.mouser.com/en/c/industrial-automation/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser

2026 - Mouser is a leading authorized distributor of electronic components and industrial automation products. With more than 6.8 million products from more than 1,200 manufacturer brands, we offer the widest selection of products in stock. Our electronic components business serves the design engineer and buyer communities with New Product Introductions in semiconductors, passive, interconnect and related electronic technologies. Our industrial automation business helps companies design, build and maintain their manufacturing equipment and operations with solutions including the newest sensors, panels, PLCs and motor controls available in stock for immediate shipment.



Mouser provides best-in-class customer service with 28 locations worldwide that offer support in local language, currency and time zone. We ship products daily to more than 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from our +1.5 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com.

About LAPP

2026 - LAPP is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany, and is a leading supplier of integrated solutions, and is branded in the field of cable and connection technology. Their portfolio includes standard and highly flexible cables, industrial connectors, and screw technology, customized system solutions, automation technology, and robotic solutions for the intelligent factory of the future. This company's core markets are industrial machinery, plant engineering, food, logistics, energy, and mobility.

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For further information, contact: Kevin Hess, Mouser Senior Vice President of Marketing, +1 (817) 804-3833, [email protected]

For press inquiries, contact: Kelly DeGarmo, Mouser Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations, +1 (817) 804-7764, [email protected]