Now at Mouser: TE Connectivity's RayFlite RFHVE High-Voltage Power Cables for Demanding Aerospace Applications

September 1, 2026 – Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry's leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components™, is now stocking the RayFlite RFHVE high-voltage power cables from TE Connectivity. The RayFlite RFHVE cables are flexible, highly conductive, and insulated to meet the demands of high-voltage and high-altitude environments. The RayFlite RFHVE high-voltage power cables are specifically designed for battery-powered and hybrid-electric aircraft applications, as well as for commercial, defense, aerospace, battery and hydrogen fuel-cell technologies, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and drones.

TE's RayFlite RFHVE high-voltage power cables, now at Mouser, feature a high-strand nickel-coated copper conductor for improved electrical conductivity and mechanical flexibility. With a 3x outer diameter (OD) bend radius, the RayFlite RFHVE cables are easy to install in tight spaces, reducing assembly time. The RayFlite RFHVE power cables feature modified ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) insulation to ensure electrical isolation and safety in high-voltage environments, and an extruded jacket to protect against physical damage. The RayFlite RFHVE series cables have been performance-tested at high altitudes and feature an operating temperature rating of 170°C for 10,000 hours.

To learn more, visit https://www.mouser.com/new/te-connectivity/te-connectivity-rayflite-power-cables/. For more Mouser news and new product announcements, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser

2026 - Mouser is a leading authorized distributor of electronic components and industrial automation products. With more than 6.8 million products from more than 1,200 manufacturer brands, we offer the widest selection of products in stock. Our electronic components business serves the design engineer and buyer communities with New Product Introductions in semiconductors, passive, interconnect and related electronic technologies. Our industrial automation business helps companies design, build and maintain their manufacturing equipment and operations with solutions including the newest sensors, panels, PLCs and motor controls available in stock for immediate shipment.



Mouser provides best-in-class customer service with 28 locations worldwide that offer support in local language, currency and time zone. We ship products daily to more than 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from our +1.5 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com.

About TE Connectivity

2026 - TE Connectivity plc is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. As a trusted innovation partner, its broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions enables the distribution of power, signal, and data to advance next-generation transportation, energy networks, automated factories, data centers enabling artificial intelligence, and more.

TE's more than 90,000 employees, including 10,000 engineers, work alongside customers in approximately 130 countries. In a world that is racing ahead, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS.

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Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

For further information, contact:

Kevin Hess, Mouser

Senior Vice President of Marketing

+1 (817) 804-3833

[email protected]

For press inquiries, contact:

Kelly DeGarmo, Mouser

Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations

+1 (817) 804-7764

[email protected]