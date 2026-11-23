November 23, 2026 – Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest electronic components and industrial automation products, is now stocking the new PI6C5912008B LVDS fanout buffer from Diodes Incorporated. The PI6C5912008B is a high-performance 8-output, low-voltage, differential signaling (LVDS) fanout buffer, designed to distribute low-jitter clock signals for networking systems, switches and routers, high-frequency backplane-based computing, and telecom applications.

The Diodes Inc. PI6C5912008B, available from Mouser, is a high-performance 4/8-output (LVDS/LVPECL) fanout clock buffer that supports up to 2 GHz clock frequencies and very low additive jitter. They are ideal for systems that need to distribute low-jitter clock signals to multiple end devices for synchronization. These devices target enterprise switch applications, where low clock jitter helps reduce Ethernet PHY bit-error rates. The PI6C5912008B has an ultra-low additive phase jitter (< 0.04 ps typical) and a low skew (< 50 ps) between outputs within the same bank.

The PI6C5912008's 2 GHz output frequency and low 40fs typical additive jitter minimize phase noise, increasing system timing margins. The device supports single-ended or differential inputs and 2.5V/3.3V power supplies, with two selectable reference inputs that accommodate multiple input standards, including LVPECL, LVDS, HCSL, and CML, and provide eight differential LVDS outputs. The PI6C5912008B is available in the 28-WQFN package for operating temperatures up to 105°C.

To learn more, visit https://www.mouser.com/en/new/diodes-inc/diodes-inc-pi6c5912008b-lvds-fanout-buffer/. For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser

2026 - Mouser is a leading authorized distributor of electronic components and industrial automation products. With more than 6.8 million products from more than 1,200 manufacturer brands, we offer the widest selection of products in stock. Our electronic components business serves the design engineer and buyer communities with New Product Introductions in semiconductors, passive, interconnect and related electronic technologies. Our industrial automation business helps companies design, build and maintain their manufacturing equipment and operations with solutions including the newest sensors, panels, PLCs and motor controls available in stock for immediate shipment.



Mouser provides best-in-class customer service with 28 locations worldwide that offer support in local language, currency and time zone. We ship products daily to more than 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from our +1.5 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com.

About Diodes Incorporated

2026 - Diodes Incorporated delivers high-quality semiconductor products to the world’s leading companies in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer electronics, and communications markets. The company leverages its expanded portfolio of analog and discrete power solutions combined with leading-edge packaging technology to meet customers’ needs. Diodes Incorporated's broad range of application-specific products and solutions-focused sales, coupled with global operations including engineering, testing, manufacturing, and customer service, enable the company to be a premier provider for high-volume, high-growth markets.

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