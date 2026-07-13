Diodes Incorporated PI2MEQX2505Q MIPI CSI-2/DSI D-PHY ReDriver, now at Mouser, Enables Automotive Camera Monitoring, ADAS, and More

July 13, 2026 – Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest electronic components and industrial automation products, is now shipping the new automotive-compliant PI2MEQX2505Q MIPI CSI-2/DSI D-PHY ReDriver™ from Diodes Incorporated. The PI2MEQX2505Q is a low-power, high-performance four-lane data and clock MIPI D-PHY ReDriver designed specifically for the MIPI D-PHY 1.2 protocol, automotive advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and camera monitoring applications.

The Diodes Incorporated PI2MEQX2505Q 2.5Gbps MIPI CSI-2/DSI D-PHY ReDriver, available from Mouser, provides programmable equalization, pre-emphasis, and output swing to optimize performance over a variety of physical mediums by reducing Inter-Symbol Interference (ISI). This configurability allows engineers to extend PCB trace lengths while reducing signal latency and minimizing overall system cost and power consumption.

The PI2MEQX2505Q supports the MIPI D-PHY 1.2 standard with 100Ω differential CML data I/O between a CSI-2 source and a CSI-2 sink, over cable, or to extend signals across other distant data pathways on the user's platform. It also supports pin-adjustable receiver equalization and edge rate on transmitter rise and fall time. For instance, the receiver equalization can be set to three standard levels, 3dB, 6dB, or 9dB at 1250 MHz, with the pre-emphasis levels set at 0dB, 1dB, or 3dB, while the output voltage swing can be adjusted up to 275 mV. These settings can be configured via the local I2C interface or via pin-strap control.

The PI2MEQX2505Q includes activity-detection circuitry on the D-PHY Link interface that can transition to a lower-power mode when in ULPS and LP states. The PI2MEQX2505Q supports data rates up to 2.5 Gbps across its configuration, which differentiates it from other retimer solutions on the market, enabling it to support the higher pixel-count requirements of automotive camera monitoring systems and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

To learn more, visit https://www.mouser.com/new/diodes-inc/diodesinc-pi2meqx2505q-mipi-d-phy-redriver/. For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser

2026 - Mouser Electronics is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor's website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 28 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com.

About Diodes Incorporated

2026 - Diodes Incorporated delivers high-quality semiconductor products to the world’s leading companies in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer electronics, and communications markets. The company leverages its expanded portfolio of analog and discrete power solutions combined with leading-edge packaging technology to meet customers’ needs. Diodes Incorporated's broad range of application-specific products and solutions-focused sales, coupled with global operations including engineering, testing, manufacturing, and customer service, enable the company to be a premier provider for high-volume, high-growth markets.

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