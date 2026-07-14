TE Connectivity ECPN and ECPS High-Voltage DC Contactors, Now at Mouser, Deliver Exceptional System Safety and Reliability

July 14, 2026 – Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry's leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components™, is now stocking the ECPN and ECPS high-voltage DC contactors from TE Connectivity (TE). Featuring hydrogen gas filling and ceramic hermetic sealing, these DC contactors offer excellent arc-extinguishing performance. The ECPN and ECPS contactors are designed for 1500 V DC voltage systems, including battery energy storage systems, data centers, electric marine vessels, and electric vehicle (EV) chargers.

The ECPN and ECPS DC contactors, now available at Mouser, feature TE's proprietary patented technologies to deliver exceptional system safety and reliability. The high-voltage DC contactors offer up to 15 KA or 20 KA short-circuit current endurance and up to 1500 V DC enhanced breaking capacity. Both the ECPN and ECPS DC Contactors support up to 800A carrying current.

The ECPN contactors provide reliable performance in a standard form factor, while the ECPS delivers high-performance capabilities in an ultra-compact form factor. The ECPN and ECPS DC contactors support bidirectional loads and feature a dual-coil design that requires 5W holding power. The contactors also include an auxiliary contact and smart monitoring for the main contact. The ECPN and ECPS DC Contactors are compatible with the DC-1 utilization category in IEC 60947-4-1.

To learn more, visit https://www.mouser.com/new/te-connectivity/te-ecpn-ecps-high-voltage-dc-contactors/. For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser

2026 - Mouser Electronics is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor's website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 28 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com.

About TE Connectivity

2026 - TE Connectivity plc is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. As a trusted innovation partner, its broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions enables the distribution of power, signal, and data to advance next-generation transportation, energy networks, automated factories, data centers enabling artificial intelligence, and more.

TE's more than 90,000 employees, including 10,000 engineers, work alongside customers in approximately 130 countries. In a world that is racing ahead, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS.

Trademarks

Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

For further information, contact:

Kevin Hess, Mouser

Senior Vice President of Marketing

+1 (817) 804-3833

[email protected]

For press inquiries, contact:

Kelly DeGarmo, Mouser

Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations

+1 (817) 804-7764

[email protected]