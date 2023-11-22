Neousys Nuvo-9650AWP IP66 Fanless Computer, A Silver Honoree of 2023 Military & Aerospace Electronics Innovators Awards

Taipei, Taiwan – Oct. 25, 2023 – Neousys Technology, an industry-leading provider of rugged embedded systems, announced today that its Nuvo-9650AWP, an IP66 waterproof fanless embedded computer was recognized among the best by the 2023 MAE Innovators Awards. Votes placed by the engineering community recognized Neousys Nuvo-9650AWP as a Silver in the Embedded Computing category.

The 2023 MAE Innovators Awards celebrates outstanding innovation in defense and aerospace for the engineering industry. Every year we showcase and reward companies, designers, and innovators who have contributed to the advancement of technology through their creative and impactful designs.

Nuvo-9650AWP is an affordable IP66 waterproof and dustproof fanless embedded computer that meets the demanding defense and military needs while remaining cost friendly. Featuring specialized molded o-rings, the system is enclosed in stainless steel and aluminum chassis to achieve IP66-rating. It can withstand dust and water to address the challenges of deploying computers into outdoor or mobile military applications where the environment conditions may be extremely harsh, such as in armored cars or military trucks. With MIL-STD-810H compliance, commercial off-the-shelf availability of M12 connectors, and essential I/Os on the system, Nuvo-9650AWP is a cost-efficient IP66-rated solution while maintaining robustness for defense and military applications.

"Neousys continues to cultivate defense and military markets with innovative products to fulfill customers' needs for years to come. And this year, with the introduction of Nuvo-9650AWP, an affordable waterproof rugged embedded computer for budget-conscious projects, it is the ideal embedded computer that strikes a balance between performance and cost for outdoor defense and military applications." said Dennis Chen, Product Manager at Neousys Technology.

2023 MAE Innovators Award winners are chosen by the qualified judging panel chosen by the editorial staff­ at Military + Aerospace Electronics. Platinum, Gold, and Silver honorees are revealed every fall.

Nuvo-9650AWP Product Highlights

Intel® 13th /12th-Gen Core™, up to 24C/ 32T CPU (35W/ 65W)

IP66-rated waterproof and dustproof

Up to 64GB DDR5 4800 SODIMM

-25°C to 70°C wide-temperature fanless operation

Up to 4x 802.3at GbE PoE+ ports via M12 X-coded connectors

1x USB3.2 Type-C port supporting for display output and USB3.2 via waterproof connectors

8V to 48V DC input with built-in ignition power control

Learn more about Neousys Waterproof Industrial PC:

https://www.neousys-tech.com/product/feature/waterproof-industrial-pc