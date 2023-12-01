Neousys Drone Mission Computer FLYC-300, A Platinum Honoree of 2023 Military & Aerospace Electronics Innovators Awards

Taipei, Taiwan – Oct. 25, 2023 – Neousys Technology, an industry-leading provider of rugged embedded systems, announced today that its FLYC-300, a drone mission computer, was recognized among the best by the 2023 MAE Innovators Awards. Votes placed by the engineering community recognized Neousys FLYC-300 as a Platinum in the Embedded Computing category.

The 2023 MAE Innovators Awards celebrates outstanding innovation in defense and aerospace for the engineering industry. Every year we showcase and reward companies, designers, and innovators who have contributed to the advancement of technology through their creative and impactful designs.

FLYC-300 is a mission computer for drone systems. Powered by the NVIDIA® Jetson Orin™ NX system-on-module, weighing just 300 grams, it can deliver up to 100 TOPS AI performance for AI-based applications and autonomy capability on drones. To fulfill data acquisition for various applications, FLYC-300 has two Ethernet and USB3.2 ports for versatile high-resolution cameras, SWIR cameras, hyperspectral cameras, Lidars, thermal cameras, etc. By deploying the AI computer on a drone, it can enable autonomous military UAVs for high-risk operations with low-cost production, such as reconnaissance, target search, communication relays, maritime patrol, rescue support, and more.

"Neousys FLYC-300 can bring UAV systems to a whole new level. By combining vision devices with a powerful GPU Jetson-based platform, it’s no longer just a dream to create autonomous military UAVs with vision and intelligence. The mission computer empowers autonomous military UAVs to deliver crucial benefits in terms of enhanced operational effectiveness, risk reduction, and real-time information, making them an integral part of modern military operations." said Neil Liu, Product Manager at Neousys Technology.

2023 MAE Innovators Award winners are chosen by the qualified judging panel chosen by the editorial staff at Military + Aerospace Electronics. Platinum, Gold, and Silver honorees are revealed every fall.

FLYC-300 Product Highlights

Weighs only 297g

100 TOPS AI performance

Supports 4S-14S battery pack

Supports GMSL2/ Ethernet/ USB3 devices

512GB storage and 4G/5G communication ready

