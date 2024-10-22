Modelithics is Pleased to Introduce IPACK Solutions as a Modelithics Reseller for United Arab Emirates & Saudi Arabia

Tampa, Florida (October 22, 2024) – Modelithics®, is pleased to introduce IPACK Solutions as a Modelithics Reseller in United Arab Emirates & Saudi Arabia. Modelithics is the world-wide leader in providing innovative, and highly scalable measurement-validated model libraries for multiple leading circuit and EM simulation tools that accelerate design success for microwave and millimeter-wave front-end circuits and systems.

IPACK Solutions provides a full comprehensive suite of EDA tools for semiconductor and system companies in the MENA region. IPACK Solutions empowers engineers and designers in creating cutting-edge electronic systems with custom IC, board and RF/microwave design solutions.

IPACK is expanding their offering with state-of-the-art simulation tools for many of today’s leading EDA software tools. This expertise enables IPACK Solutions to tackle the most complex technical challenges, while optimizing the performance of their clients' RF devices.

As a reseller of Modelithics, IPACK Solutions will be able to meet the needs of today’s design engineers within the United Arab Emirates & Saudi Arabia by offering high-accuracy RF and microwave active and passive simulation models for Modelithics’ premium product the Modelithics COMPLETE Library, which represents more than 28,000 components from over 75 component and IC vendors. Also available is the mmWave & 5G Library, System Components Library™ and the COMPLETE+3D Library. The COMPLETE+3D Library includes Modelithics extension collection of CLR component models, plus over 600 3D Geometry

models.

In addition, IPACK Solutions will be representing Modelithics’ broad array of highest quality,

RF/microwave/mm-wave Characterization and Modeling services, including Modelithics’ world-class GaN modeling and 3D modeling capabilities. The 3D modeling services are available for Keysight RFPro, Cadence® Clarity™ 3D Solver and Ansys® HFSS™.

The Modelithics library portfolio is available now from IPACK Solutions. Please contact your account manager or visit IPACK Solutions at www.ipacksolutions.co for more information. For more information regarding Modelithics advanced model libraries or characterization and modeling services, visit: www.Modelithics.com.

About Modelithics, Inc.

Modelithics, Inc. (www.Modelithics.com) was formed in 2001 to address the industry-wide need for high accuracy RF and microwave active and passive simulation models for use in Electronic Design Automation (EDA). Modelithics’ premium product is the Modelithics® COMPLETE Library, which includes the CLR Library™, containing measurement-based Microwave Global Models™ for a multitude of commercially available passive component families, as well as non-linear diode models, non-linear transistor models, and system-level component models. Modelithics’ services also address a wide range of custom RF and microwave measurement and modeling needs. Modelithics product offerings, which

support multiple EDA software platforms, also include the Modelithics mmWave & 5G Library, Modelithics System Components Library™ the Modelithics COMPLETE+3D Library. Modelithics® is a registered trademark of Modelithics, Inc. Microwave Global Models™, System Components Library™, and CLR Library™ are also trademarks of Modelithics, Inc. The Modelithics Vendor Partner (MVP) Program allows for collaboration and open communication during the development of advanced data sets and models for

commercially available microwave components and devices, with flexible sponsorship and distribution arrangements for the resulting data and models. An example of such an arrangement is the Modelithics Qorvo GaN Library, a fully sponsored library distributed for free by Modelithics under the sponsorship of Qorvo®. Modelithics also offers a Standard and Custom Test Fixture and Accessory Product Line, including legacy parts from J Micro Technology for a family of thin film Alumina substrate components.