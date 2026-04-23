Airbus projects aviation services growth as digital segment drives expansion in North America

ORLANDO, Fla. – Airbus, headquartered in the Netherlands, expects continued growth in North America’s aviation services over the next two decades as airlines scale operations and manage more complex fleets.

The company projects the region’s commercial services market will increase from about $38 billion in 2025 to $54.4 billion by 2044.

Digital services are driving much of that growth. Airbus expects this segment to more than double in value, reaching roughly $4.5 billion over the same period. The increase reflects growing reliance on software and connected systems to support day-to-day operations.

Related: Airbus forms unified Skywise subsidiary to unify data analytics and flight operations software

Digital tools reshape operations

Airlines are increasingly using data platforms to monitor aircraft performance, plan maintenance, and improve fuel efficiency. These systems allow operators to act on real-time information rather than relying on scheduled checks alone. Airbus estimates the tools could deliver up to $10 billion in savings over time.

The company is also reorganizing its digital services portfolio. A newly formed entity brings together its flight operations software and data platforms under a single structure, consolidating capabilities that were once managed across separate programs.

Workforce and infrastructure demands

Alongside technology investment, the forecast points to sustained demand for maintenance, training, and aircraft upgrades. Airbus estimates North America will need more than 376,000 additional aviation professionals by 2044, including technicians, pilots, and cabin crew, to support that expansion.