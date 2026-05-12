Viasat to equip Jetstar Boeing 787 fleet with multi-orbit connectivity system

CARLSBAD, Calif. – Viasat in California will provide satellite connectivity systems for Jetstar Airways’ Boeing 787 fleet as the airline expands onboard network capabilities across long-haul operations.

The installation program covers 11 aircraft undergoing cabin upgrades as part of Jetstar’s international fleet modernization effort. Deployments are expected to continue through 2027.

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Multi-orbit connectivity and onboard networking

Jetstar selected Viasat’s AMARA platform, a satellite communications system designed to operate across multiple networks. Rather than depending on a single orbital layer, the platform can maintain service continuity as aircraft move between regions during flight.

The architecture supports Ka-band connectivity and is designed to incorporate additional low Earth orbit capacity as new networks enter service. Viasat said the system uses software-managed routing to direct traffic across available links during operation.

Aircraft integration and passenger systems

Jetstar plans to use the upgraded platform to support personal devices rather than relying primarily on embedded seatback entertainment systems. The network will support streaming, messaging, and browser-based applications onboard.

The hardware is intended for long-haul aircraft operating across extended international routes where maintaining consistent connectivity becomes more difficult. Access to multiple satellite networks can help reduce interruptions as aircraft transition between coverage regions.

Viasat said the platform is structured to receive future software upgrades as additional satellite capacity becomes available, allowing airlines to expand network performance without replacing major onboard hardware.

The deployment also aligns with Viasat’s broader satellite expansion plans across the Asia-Pacific region, including additional Ka-band coverage and the planned LEO network expansion.