NASA seeks 5G communications system for future lunar missions

MOFFETT FIELD, Calif. – NASA, based in Washington, D.C., intends to award a sole-source research and development contract to Modul8 in Plano, Texas, to continue developing a 5G wireless communications system for future lunar missions.

The project focuses on technologies that connect astronauts, robotic vehicles, scientific payloads, and surface infrastructure while advancing the communications architecture toward flight-ready operations.

NASA said it plans to award the contract to Modul8 because it believes the company is uniquely qualified to meet the project's technical requirements. The agency is still accepting capability statements from other organizations before finalizing the award.

The effort centers on a hybrid communications architecture that combines 5G cellular technology with Wi-Fi 6 mesh networking. NASA envisions a compact Network-in-a-Box (NIB) that integrates the 5G radio access network, core network, and management software into a single platform capable of providing wireless connectivity across the lunar surface.

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Hybrid network expands lunar communications

Future Artemis missions will require reliable communications between astronauts, rovers, habitats, scientific instruments, and other surface assets. NASA designed the proposed network to support those users by combining 5G cellular technology with Wi-Fi 6 mesh networking, extending communications well beyond the coverage area of a single communications node.

While 5G provides wide-area connectivity, Wi-Fi mesh networking supports local communications. If equipment moves beyond the direct range of the Network-in-a-Box, the network automatically relays information through other connected devices until it reaches the primary node.

NASA said the combined architecture offers flexibility for different mission profiles while remaining compatible with standard 3GPP 5G technologies.

Compact architecture supports future missions

Engineers designed the communications system with size, weight, and power (SWaP) constraints in mind. The Network-in-a-Box combines digital processing hardware, radio access functions, the 5G core network, and operations software into a compact platform that supports multiple radio units through a modular design.

During the first phase, Modulate will develop a laboratory prototype that includes integrated 5G and Wi-Fi 6 capabilities, wideband antennas, and software supporting both conventional 5G communications and direct device-to-device networking. NASA also wants contractors to demonstrate end-to-end connectivity between the network and multiple user devices under mission-relevant operating conditions before advancing the technology toward flight hardware.

Testing moves toward lunar operations

After laboratory validation, NASA plans to advance the technology through terrestrial demonstrations before integrating the communications system onto future lunar landers and robotic vehicles.

The agency will also study how radio-frequency signals propagate across the lunar surface to understand wireless performance better and refine future network deployments. The program aims to advance the communications architecture from early laboratory demonstrations toward flight-ready systems capable of supporting future Artemis missions.

Interested organizations may submit their capabilities and qualifications to perform the effort electronically via email to Ian Park at [email protected] no later than 4:00 p.m. EDT on Friday, 17 July 2026. More information, including technical details, is available at https://sam.gov/workspace/contract/opp/5da836aa3d9a48cc8eed353284ee8103/view.