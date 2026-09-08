New chip architecture targets timing delays in defense electronics

The challenge is that the response times built into today's conventional electronics were not designed to meet the combined speed, agility, and precise coordination demands now being placed on distributed autonomous systems. When a signal begins, changes, or returns after an interruption, the electronics inside a sensor or radio need time to get in step with its timing. That delay occurs before the information reaches the software, AI, or decision-maker responsible for turning it into mission action.

Related: What it will take to certify AI for commercial aviation

Fifty years of improving the same basic idea

For more than half a century, electronics that generate frequencies, recover timing, and follow signals have relied on phase-locked loops, or PLLs. A PLL repeatedly compares a signal's timing with a reference signal and corrects the mismatch to keep them in step. Engineers have made these circuits smaller, faster, more accurate, and more efficient. Even with those advances, however, designers must balance how quickly a circuit responds, how well it rejects unwanted disturbances, and how smoothly it settles into alignment. [4-6]

Modern all-digital phase-locked loops, or ADPLLs, use digital circuitry to measure timing differences and control the corrections. They retain the same basic feedback principle while offering advantages in power use, programmability, and integration. Within a system-on-chip, or SoC, which combines functions such as processing, control, and communications, designers can schedule tasks, calibrate circuits, and manage power to reduce the impact of predictable waiting times.

These techniques help systems work around timing delays, but they do not remove the underlying need for the circuit to regain alignment after an unexpected signal change or interruption.

Whether implemented with analog or digital circuitry, a conventional PLL can be tuned to react faster, but doing so can amplify certain timing disturbances or make stable operation harder to maintain. Smoother response can require more time to settle into alignment with the reference signal. Designers balance these needs through filtering, calibration, temporary data storage, and extra allowances in the design.

These methods allow today's systems to perform extraordinarily well, but managing their response takes time, power, design effort, and added complexity. For the warfighter, the timing matters when a radio must reconnect, a brief opportunity to communicate is closing, or information from multiple sensors must arrive in time to support a decision. One area of research is whether changes to the underlying electronics can reduce some of those delays.

Changing the architecture

Gain ICs has developed a phase-tracking architecture called the Instantaneous Loop (IL). Unlike a conventional PLL that uses feedback to correct timing differences over multiple steps, IL uses the latest signal information to produce a timing correction within the current operating cycle. Following a signal's position within its repeating cycle is known as phase tracking.

The architecture changes how the chip produces timing corrections rather than relying on a software adjustment to a conventional PLL. Gain ICs designed IL to reduce the time required to align with changing signals.