Where faster signal timing could matter in defense electronics

NASHUA, N.H. — Defense systems increasingly rely on sensors, radios and other electronics to exchange information across distributed networks. When a signal changes or returns after an interruption, the electronics handling it need time to realign. That delay happens before usable information can move to other parts of the system.

The effect can matter when a radio changes frequencies, a sensor tracks a moving target or a communications link returns after an interruption. Reducing the time electronics spend adjusting could help information move through those systems sooner.

One approach under development changes how that signal alignment happens at the chip level. Gain ICs has developed the Instantaneous Loop (IL), an architecture designed to respond to timing changes differently from conventional phase-locked loops. Silicon testing showed alignment within one reference cycle and tracking through rapid timing changes without observed amplification or progressive buildup of timing errors under the tested conditions.

Those measurements remain at the component level. Testing in complete radios, wireless links and other representative hardware will determine whether the measured response produces the same advantages at the system level.

Timing affects different systems in different ways

The effect of faster signal alignment would depend on the system using it. Radios, sensors and antenna arrays handle signals differently, but each can encounter periods when electronics have to adjust to changing inputs or operating conditions. Testing in representative hardware would show whether reducing that adjustment time can speed communications recovery, improve sensing or deliver usable information sooner.

Senior military leaders are describing a force that must operate through disruption, coordinate across distributed systems, share information among military, allied, and commercial participants, and increasingly sense, decide, and act at machine speed. The Department of the Air Force has emphasized resilient architectures and distributed decision-making under degraded command and control, while the Space Force describes interoperability, the ability of different systems to work together, and information sharing as capabilities that must be integrated by design. [1,7,8]

Meeting those requirements will demand advances in software, AI, computing, networks, and autonomy. It will also require electronics capable of supporting the speed and coordination those systems demand.

IL offers an advanced foundational timing architecture for the radios, sensors, antenna arrays, and communications systems through which next-generation defense infrastructure receives and exchanges information. The development objective is targeted integration into existing or planned systems, preserving established interfaces and surrounding mission infrastructure wherever feasible.

Staged hardware testing would establish compatibility, identify necessary design changes, and reduce uncertainty before broader adoption. The mission opportunity is to translate its demonstrated single-cycle alignment and accurate signal tracking into faster communications recovery, more responsive sensing, and earlier delivery of usable information, helping warfighters and autonomous systems restore coordination and sustain mission execution through disruption.

Frequency-agile communications and electronic warfare. Radios operating in contested spectrum must change operating frequencies, reconnect after interruption, and exploit brief opportunities to communicate. IL demonstrated alignment within one signal cycle under the tested conditions. Modeling predicts that this rapid, stable response will shorten the electronics' adjustment time and make usable information available sooner after a frequency change or link interruption. If faster alignment also shortens the time a radio must transmit to establish or restore a connection, it could reduce opportunities for adversary detection, a potential benefit to verify in wireless-link testing. IL’s measured single-cycle alignment points to a specific mission opportunity: less time spent reacquiring signals and fewer communication and sensing opportunities lost to electronic delays as frequencies and operating conditions change.

Radar, phased arrays, and coherent sensing. A phased array combines signals from many antenna elements to direct a beam electronically. Such systems depend on precise alignment among their signal paths. Early timing errors can require additional calibration and correction. IL’s measured rapid alignment, accurate tracking of timing changes, and absence of observed tracking-induced peaking provide a basis for testing a different approach to this challenge. The opportunity is to extend IL’s measured response across multiple signal paths, reducing the time and corrective processing needed to bring them into alignment by helping radar and sensing systems update their picture of rapidly changing targets with less delay.

Distributed sensing, edge computing, and autonomy. Edge computing processes information near the sensor or user instead of at a distant data center. Those processors and AI can analyze an event only after sensors and radios deliver usable inputs. Modeling predicts that a wireless implementation using IL will make those inputs available sooner after a signal begins, changes, or returns, allowing local analysis and adaptation to begin sooner. The mission opportunity is to shorten the gap between sensing a changing situation and executing a coordinated response by reducing the electronic delays that keep usable information from reaching edge processors and autonomous systems.

Space, missile defense, and resilient networks. These architectures must move information among sensors, satellites, ground systems, battle-management elements, and joint warfighters across changing and interrupted links. Current approaches build resilience through additional satellites and other network nodes, plus alternative communications paths. IL addresses a complementary need inside each node: how rapidly its electronics align with changing signals. IL’s measured timing response points to a mission opportunity: reducing the electronic delays in restoring information exchange among sensors, satellites, and ground systems after signals return or communications paths change, helping reestablish the shared information needed for coordinated space and missile-defense operations.

Today's state-of-the-art systems achieve exceptional performance by managing timing limitations through filtering, calibration, buffering, correction, and design margins. IL changes that starting point: silicon testing demonstrated single-cycle signal alignment and accurate tracking through rapid timing changes, without observed amplification or progressive buildup of timing errors under the tested conditions—which provide a foundation for pursuing faster communications recovery and more responsive sensing.

Modeling predicts that applying this behavior in radios, sensors, and arrays will reduce settling delays and correction demands, speed recovery, and deliver usable inputs sooner to communications, edge processing, sensor fusion, and battle management.

The potential advance is from compensating for timing limitations elsewhere in a system to reducing them at their source. Testing in representative hardware and across actual wireless links will establish where these benefits hold and how large they are.