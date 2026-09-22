Cybertel Bridge introduces hybrid 5G and DMR communications device

SEOUL - Cybertel Bridge has introduced its LM75 hybrid communications device, which combines 5G/LTE, 450 MHz connectivity, and DMR Tier II to support communications across broadband and off-network environments.

The LM75 integrates Mission Critical Services (MCX) over broadband networks with DMR Direct Mode Operation (DMR DMO). Cybertel Bridge says the device can automatically transition from MCX to DMR DMO when broadband coverage is lost or falls below a required signal level, then return to MCX when stable network coverage is restored.

The device is based on the company's embedded hybrid architecture, which combines a Qualcomm QCM6490 cellular platform with a dedicated 450 MHz modem chipset and an optional DMR Tier II module. According to Cybertel Bridge, the LM75 supports 450 MHz Bands 31, 72, and 87.

Cybertel Bridge also says the LM75 supports a software-based repeater mode that enables interoperability between DMR DMO and MCX groups without dedicated hardware repeater infrastructure.

The LM75 is designed for public safety, transportation, and utility applications where broadband coverage can be intermittent, including indoor, underground, and remote environments. The company demonstrated its hybrid communications technology at Critical Communications World 2026 before its Aug. 17 introduction.

For more information, visit https://www.cybertel.co.kr/en.