    NASA uses supercomputing and wind tunnels to refine Artemis II design

    Sept. 22, 2025
    Leveraging the high-speed connection between the Unitary Plan Wind Tunnel and NASA Advanced Supercomputing facility reduces the typical data processing time from weeks to just hours, Jill Dunbar writes for NASA.
    22 September 2025 - Of the many roads leading to successful Artemis missions, one is paved with high-tech computing chips called superchips. Along the way, a partnership between NASA wind tunnel engineers, data visualization scientists, and software developers verified a quick, cost-effective solution to improve NASA’s SLS (Space Launch System) rocket for the upcoming Artemis II mission. This will be the first crewed flight of the SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft, on an approximately 10-day journey around the Moon, Jill Dunbar writes for NASA. Continue reading original article.

    The Military & Aerospace Electronics take:

    22 September 2025 - Engineers at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) have relied heavily on supercomputing simulations to study the aerodynamic problem seen during Artemis I.

    Using the Cabeus supercomputer, NASA’s largest GPU-based system with 350 NVIDIA GPU nodes, analysts ran advanced computational fluid dynamics models to capture airflow behavior around the Space Launch System (SLS). These simulations made it possible to investigate areas where direct measurements were difficult, such as the tight gaps between the rocket’s core stage and solid rocket boosters.

    The models provided insight into complex physical phenomena like shock waves, density gradients, and unsteady aerodynamic loads, and also validated potential design fixes before hardware changes were made.

    Jamie Whitney, Senior Editor
    Military + Aerospace Electronics

