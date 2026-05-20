Systems Integration Plus and Alta Data Technologies Solidify Strategic Partnership Through Major Avionics Technology Refresh

Sustained Excellence in Ruggedized Computing: Hundreds of Deployed Systems Across Critical Defense Platforms

Rio Rancho, NM – Alta Data Technologies, LLC (Alta) and Systems Integration Plus are pleased to announce a significant expansion of their long-standing strategic partnership. This collaboration is highlighted by SIP and Alta’s cutting-edge designs, manufacturing, and co-marketing of proven small-form-factor (SFF) mission systems deployed across hundreds of defense platforms.

As the aerospace industry continues to shift toward SFF and network-centric architectures, SIP—a premier provider of ruggedized computing systems—relies on trusted technology partners to deliver the high-fidelity components needed for advanced system functionality. A cornerstone of this partnership has been SIP’s seamless integration of Alta’s MIL-STD-1553 and ARINC-429 interface hardware, ensuring reliable communication across traditional avionics buses.

"Organizations such as SIP, which provide ruggedized computing systems for aerospace and defense applications, rely on trusted technology partners to supply specialized I/O and network functionality," says Dan Veenstra, General Manager of SIP. "Our partnership with Alta on 1553 and ARINC network products has been instrumental in delivering and sustaining this capability across deployed platforms."

SIP leverages this partnership through its high-performance Hawkeye and Greyhound platforms, whose architecture enables the fastest development-to-deployment cycle for mission systems. These products provide cost-effective lab development models whose applications and I/O connections can be directly migrated to their rugged mission system models without software or hardware redesign.

Complementing these systems, Alta’s commitment to miniaturization centers on leveraging standards set by global bodies to ensure interoperability and longevity in embedded systems:

Mini PCI Express (MPCIE): Developed by the PCI-SIG, the Mini PCIe standard provides a smaller, modular alternative to standard PCI Express slots. Alta’s MPCIE2-1553 delivers full-featured, dual-redundant 1553 channels in this compact form factor, offering a native PCIe design.

Developed by the PCI-SIG, the Mini PCIe standard provides a smaller, modular alternative to standard PCI Express slots. Alta’s MPCIE2-1553 delivers full-featured, dual-redundant 1553 channels in this compact form factor, offering a native PCIe design. M.2 Interface: The M.2 standard was established to optimize space for internal expansion cards in high-performance, thin computers. Alta’s MP2-1553 reinforces this standard by integrating 1-2 1553 channels into the M.2 2280 form factor, making it the ideal choice for the latest SFF computers where space and weight are critical considerations.

"A strategic partnership is built on more than hardware; it is built on years of proven dependability in the most demanding environments – SIP has a proven reputation for leading SFF systems," says Richard Schuh, CEO and co-founder of Alta. "The selection of our 1553 and ARINC products for these critical on-board mission systems is a testament to the manufacturing quality and reliability our team strives to deliver every day."

Together, SIP and Alta continue delivering scalable, mission-ready solutions engineered to support evolving aerospace and defense requirements.

About SIP

Founded in 1988, Systems Integration Plus, LLC (SIP) began as a full-service systems integrator specializing in configuring COTS computer equipment. SIP’s expertise quickly broadened to include – and later showcase – the installation and configuration of popular deterministic and near-deterministic operating systems, such as VxWorks, QNX, Linux, and others. Today, SIP is a leader in advanced electronic packaging products, software design and configuration services, and ruggedized integrated computing solutions for aerospace, defense, and industrial applications. www.vme.com

About Alta Data Technologies

Founded in 2007, Alta is a rapidly growing company providing industry-leading COTS avionics interface products, including high-density MIL-STD-1553 and ARINC interface cards, real-time Ethernet converters, and USB/Thunderbolt™ appliances. Alta’s products are field-proven across hundreds of global military platforms, delivering technically superior solutions for PCI Express, XMC (MOSA/SOSA), VPX, and Mini PCI Express form factors. For more information, visit www.altadt.com.