Lattice Semiconductor CrossLinkU-NX SoM Board, Now Shipping from Mouser, Powers Vision, Sensor, Edge, and AI Applications

June 24, 2026 – Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest electronic components and industrial automation products, is now stocking the new CrossLinkU-NX System-on-Module (SoM) board from Lattice Semiconductor. The CrossLinkU-NX SoM Board is optimized for resource‑constrained vision, sensor, edge, and AI applications.

The CrossLinkU-NX SoM board, available from Mouser, is based on a CrossLinkU™‑NX FPGA that can receive camera input and send video output over a USB 3.0 interface via the USB Type-C® connector. The CrossLinkU-NX board features integrated USB functionality with hardened USB 2.0 and USB 3.2 Gen 1 PHY (physical layer), low power standby with Always-On, plus a complete set of reference designs to accelerate USB device implementation on the FPGA. The CrossLinkU-NX SoM board enables direct access to the CSI-2 camera input, a USB 3.1 device interface, and digital I/O with an Always-On (AON) feature. This board also has two PMOD (Peripheral Module) connectors through a daughter board for off-board support.

The CrossLinkU-NX SoM board can be paired with a purpose‑built carrier card for Raspberry Pi CM5 connectivity, supporting essential interfaces, such as Gigabit Ethernet, USB 3.1 host, microSD storage, GPIOs, and comprehensive debugging. The CrossLinkU-NX SoM board runs a highly optimized Convolutional Neural Network (CNN), supporting real-time person and gesture detection for up to five individuals, and features a programming circuit that supports the radiant programmer via a USB or FTDI interface, using JTAG or SPI. The CrossLinkU-NX board delivers advanced functionality and a low power footprint for next-generation designs in embedded vision, sensor aggregation, sensor duplication, and AI inference at the edge.

To learn more, visit https://www.mouser.com/new/lattice-semiconductor/lattice-crosslinku-nx-som-board/.

For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser

2026 - Mouser Electronics is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor's website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 28 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com.

About Lattice Semiconductor

2026 - Lattice Semiconductor is the low-power programmable leader, solving customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing communications, computing, industrial, automotive, and consumer markets. Through differentiated low-power, small-sized programmable logic products and related solutions, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support, Lattice enables its customers to quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world. In addition to innovative FPGAs, Lattice provides customers with a comprehensive support ecosystem that includes powerful, easy-to-use design tools, IP cores, reference designs, development kits, and local technical support.

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Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

For further information, contact:

Kevin Hess, Mouser Electronics

Senior Vice President of Marketing

+1 (817) 804-3833

[email protected]

For press inquiries, contact:

Kelly DeGarmo, Mouser Electronics

Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations

+1 (817) 804-7764

[email protected]

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