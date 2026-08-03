Mouser's Marketing Communications Team Wins 11 Telly Awards for Excellence in Video Content

August 3, 2026 – Mouser Electronics, Inc., the New Product Introduction (NPI) leader™ empowering innovation, today announced that seven of its marketing videos have earned 11 Telly Awards, recognizing excellence in branded content. This year's award sweep included recognition for AI-generated video. The distributor's popular Empowering Innovation Together (EIT) technology series received two gold Telly Awards in the branding and science and technology categories, respectively. Videos from additional episodes within the series, including features on 3D printing, AI-Powered Engineering, and Urban Transport, earned multiple silver Telly Awards.

"Our marketing communications team is always looking for new ways to tell meaningful technology stories," said Kevin Hess, Senior Vice President of Marketing. "This recognition speaks to their creativity, strategic thinking, and willingness to explore new approaches, including generative AI, to better connect with the engineering and buyer communities."

Mouser's One Partner video received a gold Telly Award for the use of generative AI (artificial intelligence), as well as a silver Telly Award in the business-to-business (B2B) category. The Prototype Powerhouse brand video received silver Telly awards for use of animation and general branding.

Founded in 1979, the Telly Awards are the world's premier honor for video and television content, showcasing the best work across multiple industries. Mouser has received dozens of Telly awards over the past three years, highlighting its continued excellence in creative storytelling and branded content. Mouser acknowledges and thanks its video agency partners for their contributions to the 2026 winning videos, including Mediajuice Studios and Spire Agency.

To learn more about Mouser's marketing awards and view the award-winning videos, visit https://www.mouser.com/marketing-awards/. For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser

2026 - Mouser Electronics is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor's website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 28 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com.

Trademarks

Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

For further information, contact:

Kevin Hess, Mouser

Senior Vice President of Marketing

+1 (817) 804-3833

[email protected]

For press inquiries, contact:

Kelly DeGarmo, Mouser

Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations

+1 (817) 804-7764

[email protected]