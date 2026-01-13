EIZO Rugged Solutions Awarded U.S. Navy Contract to Supply Rugged 2K x 2K Monitors for AN/SYY-1 Shipboard ATC Systems

•EIZO to provide its Talon RGD2802 2K x 2K rugged LCD monitors for integration into the AN/SYY-1 shipboard air traffic control system

•The Talon RGD2802 monitor passed intensive DoD qualification tests including the MIL-DTL-901E high-impact shock and the MIL-STD-461G EMC test

Orlando, Florida, January 13th, 2026– EIZO Rugged Solutions Inc., a leader in high-performance, mission-critical graphics processing and video solutions, has been awarded a contract by the United States Navy to provide its Talon RGD2802 2K x 2K rugged LCD monitors for integration into the AN/SYY-1 air traffic control (ATC) processing and display systems deployed aboard aircraft carrier ships. The AN/SYY-1 Shipboard ATC system is a next-generation upgrade that enhances radar data processing, Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) extraction, and multi-sensor composite tracking to improve situational awareness during air operations.

EIZO’s Talon RGD2802, a 28-inch rugged LCD monitor with native 2K x 2K (2048 x 2048) resolution, was selected to deliver exceptional image clarity and reliability for onboard air traffic control systems. The 2K x 2K square resolution is a critical standard for naval ATC and Precision Approach Landing Systems (PALS) operations, as it allows controllers to view complete radar sweeps and high-density target data with unmatched precision.

The Talon RGD2802 was selected for its proven durability and mission-critical reliability, having successfully passed multiple defense-regulated MIL-STD qualifications. These include the MIL-DTL-901E high-impact shock test for shipboard resilience and the MIL-STD-461G electromagnetic compatibility test, validating the display’s ability to operate without error in demanding naval environments where shock, vibration, and electromagnetic interference are constant factors.

“The selection of our Talon RGD2802 monitor for the AN/SYY-1 systems underscores EIZO’s commitment to supporting the U.S. Navy with highly reliable, mission-ready technology,” said Ron Farine, VP of Sales & Business Development, EIZO. “Our rugged 2K x 2K monitors are engineered to meet the demanding operational environments of naval platforms, ensuring operators have the situational awareness and precision required for critical air traffic and landing control missions.”

This contract strengthens EIZO Rugged Solutions’ position as a trusted provider to the U.S. Navy, building on prior deployments of EIZO's Condor series graphics cards and radar software from its partner Cambridge Pixel in mission-critical systems. These proven technologies have supported C5ISR, aviation, and naval applications. The installation of RGD2802 rugged LCD monitors reflects the continued confidence in EIZO’s ability to deliver reliable, end-to-end solutions that support real-time decision-making across carrier-based operations.

Contact: Carlie Sutherland – Marketing Executive. [email protected]

About EIZO Rugged Solutions

With over 30 years of experience, EIZO Rugged Solutions is a global leader in rugged video products, setting the standard within several vertical markets with our high-performance graphics, GPGPU processing, video capture and display solutions. The ISO9001:2015 and AS9100D certified company offers a range of commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) products targeted at video capture, processing, display, compression, streaming, GPGPU, Artificial Intelligence (AI), video format conversion, and data archival. The company designs and manufactures its core MIL-STD-810 graphics and video products in the USA, serving customers in security, aerospace, avionics, transportation, maritime, and industrial markets. Its rugged monitors offer the high quality, reliability, and long-term availability needed to meet the stringent requirements of security and other niche markets