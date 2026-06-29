Mouser-Backed DS PENSKE Formula E Racing Team Heads to Shanghai for a Doubleheader

June 29, 2026 – Mouser Electronics, Inc., the New Product Introduction (NPI) leader™ empowering innovation, is gearing up to support the DS PENSKE Formula E racing team for the next two rounds of Season 12 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship at the Shanghai International Circuit, in Shanghai, China, on July 4 and 5.

Maximilian Günther and Taylor Barnard lead the DS PENSKE Formula E team as they pilot the DS E-TENSE FE25. Mouser is supporting the DS PENSKE team for the globe-trekking 2025/2026 season in collaboration with TTI, Inc., and valued manufacturers Molex and KYOCERA AVX. Mouser and Molex have been partnering to sponsor Formula E racing since 2015.

Formula E cars are powered solely by electricity and represent a vision for the future of the motorsports industry, serving as a framework for research and development around zero-emission motoring. Racing is all about speed and endurance, and racing partnerships are an innovative way for Mouser to communicate its performance-driven business model and promote the newest technologies from its manufacturer partners.

To learn more about the Mouser-backed DS PENSKE Formula E team and view the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship Racing Season 12 schedule, visit https://www.mouser.com/formula-e/.

For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser

2026 - Mouser Electronics is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor's website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 28 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com.

Trademarks

Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

For further information, contact:

Kevin Hess, Mouser Electronics

Senior Vice President of Marketing

+1 (817) 804-3833

[email protected]

For press inquiries, contact:

Kelly DeGarmo, Mouser Electronics

Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations

+1 (817) 804-7764

[email protected]

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