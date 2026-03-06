Evaluation Board for Holt ARINC 429 Quad Line Driver

Press Release - March 5, 2026

Aliso Viejo, CA — Holt Integrated Circuits today announced the release of the ADK-85104 Evaluation Board, a compact, ready-to-use platform designed to help engineers rapidly evaluate and characterize Holt’s HI-85104, the world’s first fault-isolated quad ARINC 429 line driver. In addition to short circuit protection, the HI-85104 provides integrated 37.5 Ohm impedance-matched outputs with on-chip fuses, output tri-state capability when powered on or off, and optional zero Ohm AMP outputs for external lightning protection networks.

The evaluation board is powered by a 3.3 V VDD supply and supports a digital input range of 1.8 V to 5.0 V, enabling direct interfacing with a wide variety of FPGAs and microcontrollers without additional level shifting.

The board demonstrates the HI-85104’s advanced protection architecture. Each transmit channel includes internal short-circuit protection, ensuring other channels continue operating normally even if an individual output is shorted to ground or another line. The device resumes normal transmission automatically when the fault is removed.

All logic inputs on the board support 4 kV ESD protection, and its convenient header layout makes it easy to connect digital ARINC 429 sources and monitor ARINC outputs on an oscilloscope. Users can view all four channels simultaneously and verify proper operation at both high-speed and low-speed ARINC data rates. Output tri-state capability when powered off is also demonstrated.

“The ADK-85104 provides engineers with a fast, intuitive way to evaluate all four channels of the HI-85104 with minimal setup. It’s an ideal companion to our ARINC 429 product family, whether customers are designing embedded LRUs, ATE systems, or high-channel-count avionics architectures,” said Anthony Murray, Director of Marketing Communications at Holt.

For more information on Holt’s ARINC 429, CAN (ARINC 825), MIL-STD-1553, and aerospace interface solutions, contact Holt Integrated Circuits at (949) 859-8800, email [email protected], or visit www.holtic.com

About Holt Integrated Circuits

Located in Aliso Viejo, CA, Holt Integrated Circuits is a major supplier of ICs for avionics and military aircraft data bus and display applications. The company’s products are specified by more than 400 manufacturers worldwide and are employed in flight control, navigation, engine management, communications, safety equipment, and in-flight entertainment systems.

Holt’s range of ICs supporting the ARINC 429 standard is the widest in the industry, and its MIL-STD-1553 transceivers are recognized as the industry’s smallest, having the lowest power consumption. In addition, Holt MIL-STD-1553 integrated terminals offer the most compact, cost effective solution available, integrating protocol, transceiver and transformers in a single 15x15mm package. Other data bus products include ARINC 717, CAN (ARINC 825), Ethernet, RS-485/422, discrete-to-digital and analog switches.

Select products are available to DSCC SMD specifications. Holt also offers product compliant to the EU Directive 2011/65/EU (“RoHS 2”).

Holt Integrated Circuits is AS9100D:2016 and ISO 9001:2015 registered.