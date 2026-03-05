FORECR Launches Five New Edge AI Platforms Powered by NVIDIA® Jetson AGX Thor™ and Jetson AGX Orin™ Processor

March 5, 2026
New MIL-grade computers and carrier boards deliver extreme AI performance, 10G/40G-class networking, industrial I/O, and mission-ready reliability for smart cities, aerospace, robotics, security, and autonomous systems.

Tallinn, Estonia — [4 March, 2026] — FORECR, a leading developer of high-performance embedded edge AI systems and an NVIDIA Elite Partner, today announced the launch of five new EDGE AI computing platforms designed to accelerate AI at the industrial edge. The new product lineup includes two next-generation MIL-grade hardware solutions powered by both NVIDIA Jetson Thor and NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin, alongside three highly scalable carrier boards built around the same processors.

New Product Lineup: From MIL-Grade Edge AI Systems to Compact Industrial Platforms

MILBOX-THR — MIL-Grade Ruggedized Jetson AGX Thor Computer

The MILBOX-THR is a mil-grade edge AI computer powered by the latest NVIDIA Jetson Thor SoM, delivering an extraordinary 2070 TFLOPS of AI performance for advanced inference, sensor fusion, and real-time autonomy. It features 4× 10G Ethernet, multiple HDMI and 3G-SDI interfaces, isolated CAN FD and serial ports, and PCIe Gen5 expansion, all designed to operate in harsh environments with wide power input support (11–60 VDC) and integrated security monitoring. 
 

MILBOARD-THR — MIL-Grade Jetson AGX Thor Carrier Board

The MILBOARD-THR is a compact MIL-grade carrier board engineered for all mission critical operations requiring high compute density and extreme I/O performance. It supports NVIDIA Jetson Thor modules (including T5000/T4000) and provides quad 10GBASE-T Ethernet, dual HDMI 2.1, optional 3G-SDI, isolated industrial interfaces, and three M.2 PCIe Gen5 expansion slots, it also integrates key mission-ready capabilities including TPM 2.0 security. Built with industrial-grade components, the MILBOARD-THR is designed for rugged power environments and field stability. 

MILBOX-AGXMAX — Military Grade Ruggedized Jetson AGX Orin Computer with 10G Ethernet

The MILBOX-AGXMAX is engineered for mission-critical edge AI applications where bandwidth and reliability are essential. Supporting NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin modules (32GB, 64GB, and Industrial), it delivers 10G Ethernet + multiple GbE ports, versatile I/O including RS-232/422/485, CAN Bus, and digital I/O, and flexible storage expansion through dual M.2 Key-M and SD card support, it also integrates key mission-ready capabilities including TPM 2.0 security, designed for rugged deployments, it enables high-speed real-time processing in all critical applications including both aerospace, and industrial environments. 

MILBOARD-AGXMAX — MIL-Grade Jetson AGX Orin Carrier Board with 10G Ethernet

The MILBOARD-AGXMAX is a MIL-grade carrier board designed to unlock the full potential of NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin in harsh operational conditions. It features 1× 10G Ethernet + 3× Gigabit Ethernet, isolated CAN FD and serial interfaces, digital I/O, and camera expansion supporting up to 4× 4-lane or 6× 2-lane MIPI CSI. It also integrates key mission-ready capabilities including TPM 2.0 security, a 6-axis IMU, temperature sensor, and a long-life RTC designed for over 10 years of battery life.  

DSBOARD-AGXS — Jetson AGX Orin Compact Carrier Board

The DSBOARD-AGXS is a compact carrier board designed with the same footprint as the Jetson AGX Orin SOM (87×100 mm) for seamless integration into space-constrained systems. It supports Jetson AGX Orin modules and offers high-speed connectivity through 10G Ethernet + 1G Ethernet, M.2 expansion, and a camera expansion slot for MIPI or GMSL add-on boards. The DSBOARD-AGXS also includes industrial I/O, a 6-axis IMU, temperature sensor, and nano-SIM support for wireless-ready designs.

Executive Statement 

Commenting on the launch, Mehmet Fatih KARAGOZ, CEO & Co-Founder of FORECR, said: “At FORECR, our mission is to push the boundaries of edge AI by combining extreme performance with real-world deployability. With this new portfolio, we are delivering scalable solutions ranging from mission-ready systems to compact industrial platforms — all engineered to operate reliably in the most demanding environments.

"As AI continues to move from the data center to the edge, we are committed to enabling our customers to deploy intelligent systems faster, safer, and with uncompromising performance.

Availability

Availability & Ordering Information

For MILBOX-THRMILBOARD-THRMILBOX-AGXMAX, MILBOARD-AGXMAX, and DSBOARD-AGXS, detailed technical information and datasheets are available on www.forecr.io. To request bulk pricing, lead times, customization options, or to place an order, please contact our sales team at [email protected]

About FORECR

FORECR designs and manufactures high-performance embedded computing platforms optimized for edge AI deployment across several industries including aerospace, industrial automation, robotics, transportation and so on. As an NVIDIA Elite Partner, FORECR delivers robust, scalable solutions that enable organizations to bring real-time AI to the field with uncompromising performance and reliability.

 
 
 
 
 
