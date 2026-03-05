FORECR Launches Five New Edge AI Platforms Powered by NVIDIA® Jetson AGX Thor™ and Jetson AGX Orin™ Processor
New MIL-grade computers and carrier boards deliver extreme AI performance, 10G/40G-class networking, industrial I/O, and mission-ready reliability for smart cities, aerospace, robotics, security, and autonomous systems.
Tallinn, Estonia — [4 March, 2026] — FORECR, a leading developer of high-performance embedded edge AI systems and an NVIDIA Elite Partner, today announced the launch of five new EDGE AI computing platforms designed to accelerate AI at the industrial edge. The new product lineup includes two next-generation MIL-grade hardware solutions powered by both NVIDIA Jetson Thor and NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin, alongside three highly scalable carrier boards built around the same processors.
New Product Lineup: From MIL-Grade Edge AI Systems to Compact Industrial Platforms
MILBOX-THR — MIL-Grade Ruggedized Jetson AGX Thor Computer
MILBOARD-THR — MIL-Grade Jetson AGX Thor Carrier Board
MILBOX-AGXMAX — Military Grade Ruggedized Jetson AGX Orin Computer with 10G Ethernet
MILBOARD-AGXMAX — MIL-Grade Jetson AGX Orin Carrier Board with 10G Ethernet
DSBOARD-AGXS — Jetson AGX Orin Compact Carrier Board
The DSBOARD-AGXS is a compact carrier board designed with the same footprint as the Jetson AGX Orin SOM (87×100 mm) for seamless integration into space-constrained systems. It supports Jetson AGX Orin modules and offers high-speed connectivity through 10G Ethernet + 1G Ethernet, M.2 expansion, and a camera expansion slot for MIPI or GMSL add-on boards. The DSBOARD-AGXS also includes industrial I/O, a 6-axis IMU, temperature sensor, and nano-SIM support for wireless-ready designs.
Executive Statement
Commenting on the launch, Mehmet Fatih KARAGOZ, CEO & Co-Founder of FORECR, said: “At FORECR, our mission is to push the boundaries of edge AI by combining extreme performance with real-world deployability. With this new portfolio, we are delivering scalable solutions ranging from mission-ready systems to compact industrial platforms — all engineered to operate reliably in the most demanding environments.
"As AI continues to move from the data center to the edge, we are committed to enabling our customers to deploy intelligent systems faster, safer, and with uncompromising performance.”
Availability
Availability & Ordering Information
For MILBOX-THR, MILBOARD-THR, MILBOX-AGXMAX, MILBOARD-AGXMAX, and DSBOARD-AGXS, detailed technical information and datasheets are available on www.forecr.io. To request bulk pricing, lead times, customization options, or to place an order, please contact our sales team at [email protected].
About FORECR
FORECR designs and manufactures high-performance embedded computing platforms optimized for edge AI deployment across several industries including aerospace, industrial automation, robotics, transportation and so on. As an NVIDIA Elite Partner, FORECR delivers robust, scalable solutions that enable organizations to bring real-time AI to the field with uncompromising performance and reliability.