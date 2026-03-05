FORECR Launches Five New Edge AI Platforms Powered by NVIDIA® Jetson AGX Thor™ and Jetson AGX Orin™ Processor

Commenting on the launch, Mehmet Fatih KARAGOZ, CEO & Co-Founder of FORECR, said: “At FORECR, our mission is to push the boundaries of edge AI by combining extreme performance with real-world deployability. With this new portfolio, we are delivering scalable solutions ranging from mission-ready systems to compact industrial platforms — all engineered to operate reliably in the most demanding environments.

"As AI continues to move from the data center to the edge, we are committed to enabling our customers to deploy intelligent systems faster, safer, and with uncompromising performance.”