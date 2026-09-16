New at Mouser: Advantech RSB-3810 Single Board Computer with IEC 62443-4-2 Cybersecurity Certification

September 16, 2026 – Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest electronic components and industrial automation products, is now stocking the new RSB-3810 single board computer (SBC) from Advantech. The RSB-3810 SBC has received the IEC 62443-4-2 cybersecurity certification, reinforcing its readiness for secure industrial and edge AI deployments. The RSB-3810 SBC is a reliable and practical edge computing platform for industrial IoT, robotics, predictive maintenance, advanced home automation, and intelligent surveillance applications, among others.

The Advantech RSB-3810 SBC, now available at Mouser, is powered by the MediaTek Genio 1200 platform, featuring an octa-core processor with four Arm®-Cortex®-A78 and four Arm-Cortex-A55 cores. The RSB-3810 SBC includes vision and connectivity capabilities, such as MIPI-CSI and USB 3.0 camera interfaces, as well as 4K video processing and multi-display support, essential for industrial edge applications.

The RSB-3810 SBC offers onboard LPDDR4 memory with 8 GB capacity and a data transfer speed of 4000 MT/s. With support for various operating systems, including Ubuntu and Android, the RSB-3810 SBC is suitable for a range of AI and edge computing development environments. The RSB-3810 SBC includes one M.2 3052 Key B slot for 5G connectivity and one M.2 2230 Key E slot for Wi-Fi® and Bluetooth® modules. The RSB-3810 SBC supports advanced I/O and extensions through UIO40-Express I/O boards. The RSB-3810 is designed to meet secure-by-design requirements and aligns with the European Union's Cyber Resilience Act (CRA), allowing users to expand confidently into global markets.

To learn more, visit https://www.mouser.com/new/advantech/advantech-rsb-3810-single-board-computer/. For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser

2026 - Mouser is a leading authorized distributor of electronic components and industrial automation products. With more than 6.8 million products from more than 1,200 manufacturer brands, we offer the widest selection of products in stock. Our electronic components business serves the design engineer and buyer communities with New Product Introductions in semiconductors, passive, interconnect and related electronic technologies. Our industrial automation business helps companies design, build and maintain their manufacturing equipment and operations with solutions including the newest sensors, panels, PLCs and motor controls available in stock for immediate shipment.



Mouser provides best-in-class customer service with 28 locations worldwide that offer support in local language, currency and time zone. We ship products daily to more than 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from our +1.5 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com.

About Advantech

Advantech is a leader in providing trusted, innovative embedded and automation products and solutions. The company offers comprehensive system integration, hardware and software, customer-centric design services, and global logistics support, all backed by industry-leading front- and back-office e-business solutions. Advantech is an innovator and cooperates closely with partners to help provide complete solutions for a wide array of applications across a diverse range of industries.



Trademarks

Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

For further information, contact:

Kevin Hess, Mouser

Senior Vice President of Marketing

+1 (817) 804-3833

[email protected]

For press inquiries, contact:

Kelly DeGarmo, Mouser

Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations

+1 (817) 804-7764

[email protected]