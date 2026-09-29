Axiomtek PICO570 Pico-ITX SBCs with Intel Core Ultra, Now at Mouser, Enable Edge AI Applications

September 29, 2026 - Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry's leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components, is now stocking the PICO570 Pico-ITX single-board computers (SBC) from Axiomtek.

The Axiomtek PICO570 SBCs, available from Mouser, are powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra processors (Series 1), creating a compact solution that meets the dynamic needs of edge AI computing. These boards integrate an 11 TOPS NPU to accelerate AI workloads directly at the edge, allowing developers to achieve faster time-to-market for space-constrained systems. The PICO570 SBC combines power-efficient performance with a compact form factor, helping reduce energy consumption and material requirements in edge applications. Its efficiency-focused design can contribute to broader sustainability, ESG, and green computing objectives.

Even with a compact 100 × 72 mm2 design, the PICO570 series supports a full-length M.2 Key M 2280 NVMe SSD via a PCIe x4 interface, offering high-speed data access and rapid model loading.

The Axiomtek PICO570 Pico-ITX SBCs are available with an Ultra 7 processor 155U or an Ultra 5 processor 125U. Both models are ideal for applications such as medical, industrial, and robotics, as well as smart automation controllers.

To learn more, visit https://www.mouser.com/en/new/axiomtek/axiomtek-pico570-sbcs/. For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser

2026 - Mouser is a leading authorized distributor of electronic components and industrial automation products. With more than 6.8 million products from more than 1,200 manufacturer brands, we offer the widest selection of products in stock. Our electronic components business serves the design engineer and buyer communities with New Product Introductions in semiconductors, passive, interconnect and related electronic technologies. Our industrial automation business helps companies design, build and maintain their manufacturing equipment and operations with solutions including the newest sensors, panels, PLCs and motor controls available in stock for immediate shipment.



Mouser provides best-in-class customer service with 28 locations worldwide that offer support in local language, currency and time zone. We ship products daily to more than 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from our +1.5 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com.

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Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

For further information, contact:

Kevin Hess, Mouser

Senior Vice President of Marketing

+1 (817) 804-3833

[email protected]

For press inquiries, contact:

Kelly DeGarmo, Mouser

Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations

+1 (817) 804-7764

[email protected]