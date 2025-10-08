PRYME Unveils Two New Customer-Driven Wireless Communication Innovations

Developed from direct customer input, PRYME expands its portfolio of push-to-talk audio accessories with two new products: A Wireless PTT Button Identification Badge Holder and a Wireless Headset Radio Adapter with Power Switch for two-way radios

Brea, CA - October 2025 - PRYME, a leading manufacturer of pro-quality audio accessories for two-way radios and wireless devices, announced the launch of two groundbreaking products designed to improve convenience and flexibility for professionals who rely on two-way radios or push-to-talk over cellular (PoC) communications.

The BT-PTT-Z-BADGE is among the first-of-its-kind—A wireless PTT button built directly into a standard-sized identification (ID) badge holder. By integrating PRYME’s popular Mini Wireless Button into an ID badge format, users can keep PTT access always within reach.

“This product is really about convenience,” said Dave George, President and Chief Technologist at PRYME. “As PTT applications and wireless buttons become more widely used, customers wanted a solution that wouldn’t get lost in a pocket or forgotten on a desk. To the best of my knowledge, no one has ever made a badge holder that doubles as a PTT switch for a radio or PoC application. This small advancement can have a big impact on everyday usability.”

The BT-PTT-Z-BADGE works with many popular PTT apps and PRYME V2 Radio Adapters via Bluetooth Low Energy (BTLE). Powered by an easy-to-replace coin cell battery, it lasts up to two years without the need for charging. With its universal size and multiple lanyard or clip attachment options, the badge-mounted PTT switch is ideal for professionals across a wide range of industries—security, healthcare, hospitality, campus safety, event management, and more.

The second product release was developed in response to feedback from agencies like the Los Angeles Police Department, who sought greater flexibility in how they use their radios. The new BT-583-V2SW adds a power switch to PRYME’s trusted Wireless Headset Adapter for Motorola APX and MotoTRBO XPR 6100/6500/7500 Series radios. This upgraded model enables users to toggle Bluetooth functionality on or off without removing the adapter from the radio.

“When the adapter is off, the radio works normally with its built-in speaker and microphone,” explained George. “Turn it on, and all audio is automatically routed to any paired wireless headset or remote speaker mic (RSM.) It’s simple, seamless, and gives users more control over how they work in the field. And of course, we designed the power switch to be protected from accidental operation.”

The BT-583-V2SW supports PRYME’s line of PTT buttons and pairs easily with thousands of consumer and professional Bluetooth headsets. Designed with durability and mission-critical reliability in mind, the Wireless Headset Adapter with Power Switch gives groups the power to use their radios with and without a wireless headset or RSM, including those in the public safety, medical, education, hotel, and event services fields, as well as those in construction, facility management, and beyond.

“These two new products show how PRYME listens closely to customers and continues to innovate,” George added. “Whether it’s making wireless PTT easier to carry or giving users more control over their communications gear, our goal is always the same: to deliver practical, reliable, and affordable solutions that enhance the way professionals connect.”

Both the BT-PTT-Z-BADGE and the BT-583-V2SW are available now through PRYME’s dealer network and online at www.pryme.com.

About PRYME: Headquartered in Brea, CA, PRYME® is a foremost manufacturer of specialized mobile communication accessories for professionals in every industry sector, from public safety and government to industrial and enterprise markets. PRYME designs, engineers, and builds premium quality wireless and wired audio accessories, which support virtually every two-way radio model and push-to-talk over cellular (PoC) application. PRYME is known for innovating new technologies and developing customized products to meet almost any end-user need. PRYME President and Chief Technologist Dave George is an industry thought leader who has been published extensively, holds 29 patents, and is the inventor of multiple award-winning PRYME products. Learn more at www.pryme.com. Follow PRYME® on Facebook and LinkedIn.