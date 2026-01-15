PRYME Partners with Tango Tango to Deliver Hands-Free Push-to-Talk Communication for Public Safety, Church Security, Professional Sports, and More

PRYME Audio Accessories has aligned with mission-critical software application Tango Tango to provide seamless, hands-free push-to-talk over cellular (PoC) solutions for first responders, security personnel for large church congregations and major league basketball associations as well as for hospital staff and school officers

Brea, CA - January 2026 – PRYME, a foremost manufacturer of top-grade communication accessories for two-way radios and PoC applications, announced a growing partnership with Tango Tango, a mobile application that connects smartphones to existing two-way radio systems. Together with PRYME’s widely popular Wireless push-to-talk (PTT) Buttons, the companies are delivering integrated, hands-free communication solutions designed to enhance operational efficiency and safety for diverse markets from public safety agencies and religious organizations to professional sports teams.

According to Ray Brown, Business Development Executive at Tango Tango, PRYME’s Wireless PTT devices have become a key enabler for many of their program users.

“PRYME has been a critical component for Tango Tango customers,” said Brown. “Our users have come to depend on PRYME’s PTT Buttons to achieve reliable, hands-free operation. PRYME’s advanced technology have opened doors to new customers and expanded our user base across a range of industries.”

Tango Tango’s mobile application extends existing radio capabilities through cellular and Wi-Fi networks to enable cross-platform communication between smartphones, radios, and dispatch centers. It also allows users to stay connected without carrying bulky two-way radios. Paired with PRYME’s wireless PTT buttons, users can securely and discreetly transmit over the network with the press of a button—without ever touching their phones. The combined solution has seen broad adoption well beyond public safety.

The application/accessory collaboration has proven especially valuable in high-security environments such as athletic events and large ministries, where coordination and discretion are essential. These groups have come to rely on the Tango Tango app along with PRYME accessories to keep security teams connected.

“Church security teams in particular have embraced this hands-free solution,” said Brown. “We currently have between 50 and 60 churches across the U.S. using Tango Tango, and about 90% of them incorporate PRYME Wireless PTT buttons. The combination of our software and PRYME’s hardware provides exactly what they need—dependable communication without distraction.”

Interestingly, the partnership first took shape when a professional basketball security director, seeking a discreet communication solution for on-court operations, discovered PRYME PTT Buttons through Tango Tango. “They loved that they could use Tango Tango on their phones without having to hold them during games,” Brown explained. “The pairing quickly became the preferred choice for security personnel both on and off the court.”

Today, PRYME and Tango Tango’s joint solutions are being used not only by faith-based organizations and national sports teams but also by fire departments, law enforcement agencies, healthcare facilities, and educational institutions. These industries value the ability to bridge traditional land mobile radio systems with broadband connectivity using Tango Tango’s digital interoperability and PRYME’s high-quality, field-tested audio accessories.

“Tango Tango and PRYME share a common mission to strengthen communication capabilities for professionals in critical environments,” said Dave George, President and Chief Technologist at PRYME. “Our partnership reflects a commitment to, safety, and the seamless integration of hardware and software across communication platforms.”

As the collaboration continues to evolve, both companies are exploring new integrations to enhance performance across a broader range of mission-critical communication environments.

For more information about PRYME’s professional-grade audio accessories, visit www.pryme.com. To learn more about Tango Tango’s communication solutions, visit www.tangotango.net.

About PRYME

Headquartered in Brea, CA, PRYME® is a foremost manufacturer of specialized mobile communication accessories for professionals in every industry sector, from public safety and government to industrial and enterprise markets. PRYME designs, engineers, and builds premium quality wireless and wired audio accessories, which support virtually every two-way radio model and push-to-talk over cellular (PoC) application. PRYME is known for innovating new technologies and developing customized products to meet almost any end-user need. PRYME President and Chief Technologist Dave George is an industry thought leader who has been published extensively, holds 29 patents, and is the inventor of multiple award-winning PRYME products. Learn more at www.pryme.com. Follow PRYME® on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Tango Tango

Tango Tango uses advanced networking, mobile, and cloud technologies to expand the coverage and capabilities of our customers’ radio systems. Integrating with any traditional land-mobile radio system, the telecommunications technology company provides a complete communications service that requires very low overhead and no capital expense. Tango Tango’s mobile push-to-talk app includes group and one-to-one calling, GPS tracking, emergency alerts, and text/media group messaging. The app’s ability to securely integrate existing radio systems provides unprecedented interoperability, coverage, and features, for a fraction of the cost of a traditional radio system. To learn more, visit www.tangotango.net.