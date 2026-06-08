Mouser Earns NEUTRIK Americas’ Top Awards for Distribution and Revenue Performance

June 8, 2026 – Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest electronic components and industrial automation products, today announced that it has received NEUTRIK Americas' Distributor Partner of the Year and Top Revenue Partner of the Year Awards for 2025. This is the fourth straight year that Mouser has won the top revenue award for outstanding business growth. NEUTRIK Group is a leading provider of professional audio, video, and lighting (AVL) connector systems. The Mouser team received the awards at the recent EDS Leadership Summit in Las Vegas.

"On behalf of the NEUTRIK Group, we are excited to present Mouser with these top awards for outstanding business success," said Tom Chudyk, Sales Director at Neutrik Group Americas. "Over the past year, the Mouser team has consistently delivered exemplary results in overall sales, new business, revenue growth, and customer growth. Their best-in-class logistics, marketing, and sales support really stand out in our industry. Congratulations to the Mouser team once again."

"A big thanks to our colleagues at NEUTRIK for this tremendous recognition. We are honored to receive these performance awards and are truly grateful. It's a real testament to the support, collaboration, dedication, and teamwork of both of our teams," said Krystal Jackson, Mouser Vice President of Supplier Management. "We are excited about the future and look forward to even more successes."

Mouser has been recognized in the past decade with over a dozen distributor awards from NEUTRIK Americas. Mouser previously received the Outstanding Performance Award for 2020, 2019, and 2017. The global distributor has also received the Distributor of the Year and Supplier Manager of the Year awards for 2021 and 2019, and the Distributor Top Revenue Award for 2022, 2023, and 2024, plus Krystal Jackson won the Lifetime Achievement Award for 2024.

NEUTRIK, a brand of the NEUTRIK Group, is an industry leader in connectivity solutions for the professional AVL and broadcast markets. In addition to its famous screwless XLR cable connectors, they are the inventor of powerCON®, etherCON®, speakON®, opticalCON®, combo 1/4-inch XLR chassis connectors, the D-size flange, rearTWIST® BNC connectors, and dozens of other innovations. To learn more about the wide selection of NEUTRIK products available from Mouser, visit https://www.mouser.com/manufacturer/neutrik/.

For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser

2026 - Mouser Electronics is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor's website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 28 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com.

About NEUTRIK

2026 - NEUTRIK, a brand of the Neutrik Group, has led the connector industry for 50 years by providing ruggedized, high-quality connectors for proAV, lighting, broadcasting, data, and more. NEUTRIK’s diverse product portfolio includes XLRs, plugs, jacks, speaker connectors, data connectors, patch panels, power connectors, BNC connectors, and other specialized connectors suited for various types of industrial applications. Neutrik Group’s commitment to quality ensures unparalleled reliability, supported by various certifications and an ISO 9001-2008-based quality system.

Trademarks

Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

For further information, contact:

Kevin Hess, Mouser Electronics

Senior Vice President of Marketing

+1 (817) 804-3833

[email protected]

For press inquiries, contact:

Kelly DeGarmo, Mouser Electronics

Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations

+1 (817) 804-7764

[email protected]