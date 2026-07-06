Laser Communication Terminals

High-Performance Optical Communications Built on Flight-Proven Space Optics
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July 6, 2026
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Courtesy of Avantier, Inc.
Laser Communication Terminals

Laser communication performance begins with optics.

Built on decades of space telescope and optical system expertise, our laser communication terminals deliver exceptional optical performance, pointing precision, thermal stability, and flight-proven reliability for demanding space missions.

Learn more: https://avantierinc.com/solutions/laser-communication-terminals/

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