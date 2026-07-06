Laser communication performance begins with optics.
Built on decades of space telescope and optical system expertise, our laser communication terminals deliver exceptional optical performance, pointing precision, thermal stability, and flight-proven reliability for demanding space missions.
Learn more: https://avantierinc.com/solutions/laser-communication-terminals/
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