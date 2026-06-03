Mouser Named 2025 High Service Distributor of the Year for Fourth Time by Hirose Electric

June 3, 2026 – Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest semiconductors and electronic components, proudly announces that it has been named the 2025 High Service Distributor of the Year by Hirose Electric USA, a global leader in the design and manufacture of innovative connector solutions. The Mouser team received the prestigious award at the recent EDS 2026 event in Las Vegas. Hirose cited Mouser's customer count and SKU growth, along with excellence in point-of-purchase (POP) and point-of-sale (POS), as criteria for the top award.

"The Mouser team delivers exceptional service to our mutual customers, and I am very pleased to recognize them with this award for the fourth time," said Ed Wiest, Director Corporate Distribution for Hirose Electric Americas. "Mouser's track record of achievement with Hirose, including receiving this top award multiple times, is a testament to our strong and successful partnership."

"We are incredibly honored to receive this prestigious award once again and thank Hirose for recognizing the outstanding efforts of our team," said Krystal Jackson, Vice President of Supplier Management at Mouser. "Hirose is an industry leader and a valued business partner. We look forward to our continued mutual success."

An authorized distributor with over 13,000 Hirose parts available to order, including over 5,000 in stock and ready to ship, Mouser offers a wide portfolio of Hirose solutions to help buyers and engineers bring their products to market. To learn more about the newest Hirose products available from Mouser Electronics, visit https://www.mouser.com/manufacturer/hirose/.

For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser

2026 - Mouser Electronics is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor's website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 28 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com.

About Hirose Electric

2026 - Hirose Electric Co., Ltd. is a leading global supplier of innovative interconnect solutions within the high-technology industry, with sales of over $1.5 billion to customers worldwide. Hirose employs advanced engineering services, superior customer support and worldwide manufacturing capabilities to provide value-based connector solutions for various industries, including industrial, medical, telecommunications, consumer electronics, computer and automotive.

Trademarks

Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

For further information, contact:

Kevin Hess, Mouser Electronics

Senior Vice President of Marketing

+1 (817) 804-3833

[email protected]

For press inquiries, contact:

Kelly DeGarmo, Mouser Electronics

Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations

+1 (817) 804-7764

[email protected]