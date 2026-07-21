PositionPTT and PRYME Combine Communication Technologies to Deliver Distracted Driving Compliance

PRYME Radio Accessories and hardware/software maker PositionPTT join forces to advance hands-free communications and ensure Department of Transportation compliance using an integrated system of push-to-talk platforms, devices, and audio equipment.

Brea, CA - July 2026 — PRYME, a leading manufacturer of professional wireless and wired audio accessories for two-way radios and push-to-talk (PTT) communications, announced its expanding strategic partnership with PositionPTT, a provider of nationwide push-to-talk over cellular (PoC) solutions for businesses across the United States.

Dave George, President and Chief Technologist of PRYME said, “The partnership pairs PositionPTT's PoC radios, smartphone application, and dispatch platform with PRYME's headsets, speaker mics, and PTT switches to meet Department of Transportation (DOT) requirements and enable employees to communicate hands-free without interrupting critical tasks.”

Founded in 2018, PositionPTT delivers turnkey PoC communications over T-Mobile® and AT&T® nationwide cellular networks, enabling seamless communication between field personnel, dispatchers, and other team members using a streamlined ecosystem of handheld and in-vehicle radios, mobile application, and desktop dispatch software. With GPS location tracking, central dispatch capabilities, and plug-and-play deployment, the system offers an ideal alternative to traditional two-way radio infrastructure while allowing organizations to easily connect users regardless of device type.

“Oftentimes it's mandated that communications be hands-free," said Bill Trout, President and Owner of PositionPTT. "Our devices are DOT distracted-driver compliant, so anybody operating a vehicle should be using a hands-free solution. That’s where PRYME Audio Accessories make the perfect partner."

Customers across diverse industries have increasingly adopted the PositionPTT/PRYME solution including private security, hospitality, transportation, construction, distribution, waste management, and facilities administration, where reliable, hands-free communications improve worker safety and operational efficiency.

For example, a nationwide airport services company deployed more than 100 PRYME Trooper II speaker microphones with PositionPTT radios, enabling ground crews and other personnel to communicate hands-free. In Chicago, a large food distribution company incorporated PRYME noise cancelling headphones with PositionPTT radios providing touchless communications as well as hearing protection. In another deployment, a New York private security company equipped its personnel with PositionPTT radios bundled with PRYME acoustic tube surveillance earpieces, giving guards the ability to maintain a low-profile and communicate discreetly.

George said, “In addition to delivering compatible communications solutions, we also collaborate on initiatives that help customers identify the accessories best suited for their needs.”

"PRYME has been a trusted partner for over six years,” said Trout. “Their responsiveness, willingness to dropship directly to our customers, and help create sales materials has made them an extension of our own operation. That kind of support is rare, and it directly improves the experience we deliver to our customers."

For more information about PRYME Audio Accessories, visit www.pryme.com. To learn more about PositionPTT, visit www.positionptt.com.

About PRYME

PRYME® has been a foremost manufacturer of specialized mobile communication accessories for over three decades. The company's extensive portfolio includes speaker microphones, surveillance kits, headsets and push-to-talk solutions that are trusted by public safety, security, transportation, hospitality, construction, education and commercial professionals nationwide. PRYME designs and builds premium quality wireless and wired audio accessories to support virtually every two-way radio model and push-to-talk over cellular application. PRYME is known for innovating new technologies and developing customized products to meet almost any end-user need. PRYME President and Chief Technologist Dave George is an industry thought leader who has been published extensively, holds 29 patents, and is the inventor of multiple award-winning products. Learn more at www.pryme.com. Follow PRYME on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About PositionPTT

PositionPTT LLC is a Certified Veteran-Owned Small Business providing nationwide push-to-talk over cellular communications solutions featuring handheld and mobile radios, smartphone applications and cloud-based dispatch software. Designed for businesses that require reliable, instant, DOT distracted-driver compliant communications, PositionPTT serves customers across security, transportation, construction, hospitality, facilities management and other commercial markets throughout North America. PositionPTT is led by Bill Trout, a 25-year telecom veteran focused on delivering two-way communications and location-based solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Trout has also spent more than 20 years as a T-Mobile Premier Solution Partner, supporting B2B representatives with push-to-talk over cellular and other cellular-based solutions. Learn more at www.positionptt.com