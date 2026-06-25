Mouser Expands Industrial Automation Portfolio with New Manufacturer Additions to Support Next-Gen Systems

June 25, 2026 – Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the latest automation technologies in stock and available for immediate shipment, has expanded its industrial automation portfolio with the addition of nine new manufacturers in the first two quarters of this year, strengthening its lineup of solutions supporting modern industrial systems. This expansion broadens access to critical technologies across AI, connectivity, power, control, and sensing, which are key building blocks for today's increasingly integrated industrial environments.

"As industrial systems become more connected and complex, engineers need faster access to a broader set of technologies to integrate power, connectivity, sensing, and control into cohesive systems," said Eric Wendt, Vice President of Supplier Management at Mouser Electronics. "By continuing to expand our industrial automation supplier base, we're helping customers streamline development and bring more intelligent, efficient systems to market."

Industrial operations are becoming increasingly software-driven and data-intensive, putting pressure on engineers to reduce development time while integrating a wider range of technologies. Mouser's expanded manufacturer portfolio provides access to key building blocks for applications across industrial networking, robotics, safety systems, and the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT).

Recent manufacturers added to Mouser's industrial automation portfolio include:

ELKO EP: Electronic control and automation components for building and industrial systems

Evezor: Modular automation and motion control platforms for flexible system design

icotek: Cable management and entry systems for industrial enclosures and machinery

LAPP: Industrial cabling and connectivity solutions for factory automation and network infrastructure

LITEON Power: Power conversion technologies supporting industrial and embedded applications

METZ CONNECT: Connectivity and interface components for industrial Ethernet and automation networks

NOSHOK: Manufactures pressure, level, and temperature measurement instrumentation, along with needle and manifold valves serving major industries

Sensor Solutions: Sensing technologies for monitoring and control in industrial environments

StarTech: IT and connectivity accessories supporting industrial and embedded systems

Each manufacturer brings specialized expertise across key areas, including connectivity, power management, control systems, and infrastructure, helping engineers design more integrated and efficient industrial solutions.

Mouser's expanded resources cater to a wide array of industrial applications, including robotics, safety and compliance systems, industrial networking and sensing systems, and the IIoT. Mouser's automation resource hub includes dozens of technical articles, blogs, and videos to support engineers throughout the design process. By providing access to the latest components and technologies, Mouser enables professionals to design and implement solutions that increase efficiency, productivity, and safety.

To browse Mouser's growing selection of industrial automation manufacturers and products, visit https://www.mouser.com/solutions/industrial-automation/. For further technical insights, industry analysis, and engineering resources on modern industrial automation, visit https://automationresources.mouser.com.

For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

Mouser offers thousands of industrial automation products, in stock and available for immediate shipping. From predictive maintenance and control panel devices to a full range of industrial power, sensor, and safety products, Mouser's portfolio is available to help customers design, build, and maintain complete automation solutions. To learn more, visit https://www.mouser.com/solutions/industrial-automation/ and follow Mouser on Facebook, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser

2026 - Mouser Electronics is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor's website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 28 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com.

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Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

For further information, contact:

Kevin Hess, Mouser Electronics

Senior Vice President of Marketing

+1 (817) 804-3833

[email protected]

For press inquiries, contact:

Kelly DeGarmo, Mouser Electronics

Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations

+1 (817) 804-7764

[email protected]

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