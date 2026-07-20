Carlo Gavazzi EMS Energy Management System, Now at Mouser, Provides Integrated Solution for Energy Monitoring and Control

July 20, 2026 – Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry's leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components™, is now stocking the EMS energy management system from Carlo Gavazzi. The all-in-one EMS is highly versatile, serving as a fast and reliable Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) energy meter or operating as a complete energy management system. The EMS enables accurate acquisition of energy and electrical variables, secure data storage, and seamless data exchange with local and remote systems, including building management systems (BMS), cloud-based energy services, and industrial ERP/MES platforms.

The Carlo Gavazzi EMS energy management system, now available from Mouser, combines measurement, data logging, communication, and analysis, providing a complete energy management solution in a compact 5-DIN module. The EMS features a built-in web user interface that allows multiple users to access dashboards, generate reports, and analyze data in real time from any device. MAIA cloud integration enables the centralized management of devices, users, and organizations with secure remote access and fleet-wide updates.

The EMS energy management system includes a range of security protocols, including third-party certifications and safe over-the-air (OTA) firmware updates. For streamlined integration into IIoT environments, the EMS supports ACnet® and Modbus®, as well as internet protocols such as SMTP, MQTT, and REST APIs. With an integrated web server and Wi-Fi, the EMS is quick and easy to set up, including from a smartphone. The EMS Energy Management System is easily expandable via ESY plug-and-play modules or with the full range of Carlo Gavazzi meters and analyzers.

To learn more, visit https://www.mouser.com/new/carlo-gavazzi/carlo-gavazzi-ems-energy-management-system/. For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

Mouser offers thousands of industrial automation products, in stock and available for immediate shipping. From predictive maintenance and control panel devices to a full range of industrial power, sensor, and safety products, Mouser's portfolio is available to help customers design, build, and maintain complete automation solutions. To learn more, visit https://www.mouser.com/en/solutions/industrial-automation/ and follow Mouser on Facebook, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser

2026 - Mouser Electronics is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor's website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 28 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com.

About Carlo Gavazzi

2026 - Carlo Gavazzi, founded in 1931 in Milan, Italy, is an internationally active electronics group that designs, manufactures, and markets electronic equipment for global industrial automation markets. Key product offerings include sensors, monitoring relays, timers, energy management systems, solid-state relays, safety devices, and fieldbus systems.

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Kevin Hess, Mouser

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+1 (817) 804-3833

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