Now Shipping from Mouser: Digi XBee Hive Development Kits for Wireless Industrial Services

July 27, 2026 - Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest electronic components and industrial automation products, has stocked the Digi XBee Hive development kits from Digi International. The Digi XBee Hive development kits are complete, ready-to-use IoT gateway solutions designed to accelerate the development and deployment of industrial networking applications.

These kits integrate an XBee Hive gateway with built-in Digi XBee 3 DigiMesh, Ethernet, dual-band Wi‑Fi, and cellular (LTE Cat 1) connectivity, enabling seamless communication across local and wide-area networks. The kits also include everything needed for quick and easy setup, including a power supply, antennas, cables, and an active global SIM with a data plan.

The Digi XBee Hive gateways function as both gateways and routers, offering a faster, more efficient alternative to custom chip-down designs. They feature an open-source Python environment and support Digi Containers, allowing developers to build, deploy, and manage custom edge applications directly on the device.

Designed to support multiple Digi XBee module options, including 2.4 GHz, 868 MHz, and additional frequencies, the kits enable flexible deployment across a wide range of industrial IoT environments. Their multi-protocol design and integrated connectivity make them well-suited for applications such as oil and gas monitoring, water and wastewater systems, agriculture, solar energy, and other industrial automation use cases.

The Digi XBee Hive comes equipped with Digi Remote Manager (DRM), a cloud-based, SOC 2 Type II-certified IoT platform that centralizes monitoring and management of connected devices across your chosen network, enabling deployment, updates, and secure management of large fleets from a single interface. DRM also combines real-time monitoring, automation, and built-in security to help teams maintain performance, gain insights, and scale device operations efficiently.

To learn more, visit https://www.mouser.com/new/digi-international/digi-xbee-hive-dev-kits/. For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser

2026 - Mouser Electronics is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor's website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 28 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com.

About Digi

2026 - Digi International is a global technology leader empowering enterprises to build, connect, and manage the critical systems that drive their businesses. Through an integrated portfolio of managed services, intelligent software, secure connectivity, and resilient edge solutions, Digi helps enterprises monitor, update, and control assets in real time, strengthen compliance, streamline workflows, and keep distributed operations running without interruption. Since 1985, Digi has enabled organizations worldwide to modernize operations and confidently connect millions of devices.

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For further information, contact:

Kevin Hess, Mouser

Senior Vice President of Marketing

+1 (817) 804-3833

[email protected]

For press inquiries, contact:

Kelly DeGarmo, Mouser

Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations

+1 (817) 804-7764

[email protected]