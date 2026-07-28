New at Mouser: Nordic Semiconductor nRF54LM20A SoC for Wireless, Smart, Consumer, Industrial, and Healthcare Applications

July 28, 2026 – Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest electronic components and industrial automation products, is now shipping the new nRF54LM20A System-on-Chip (SoC) from Nordic Semiconductor. The nRF54LM20A offers developers more resources and flexibility for advanced wireless, consumer, smart home, and industrial applications.

The Nordic Semiconductor nRF54LM20A SoC, available from Mouser, expands the nRF54L Series with a high-memory option that features 2 MB non-volatile memory (NVM) and 512 KB RAM, while maintaining the same MCU functionality with a 128 MHz Arm® Cortex®-M33 processor, RISC-V coprocessor, plus an enhanced comprehensive peripheral set containing high-speed USB and up to 66 GPIOs.

The nRF54LM20A integrates Nordic's fourth-generation ultra-low-power 2.4 GHz radio, supporting Bluetooth® LE, Bluetooth Channel Sounding, Bluetooth Mesh, Zigbee®, Thread, Matter, and Amazon Sidewalk protocols. Like the other wireless SoCs in the nRF54L Series, the nRF54LM20A delivers twice the processing power, three times the processing efficiency, and up to 50 percent lower power consumption than the nRF52 Series. The Nordic nRF54LM20A features a high-speed USB host and Nordic's proprietary technologies, such as low-leakage RAM and advanced multiprotocol radio design, facilitating ultra-low power consumption.

The nRF54LM20-DK development kit, available to order from Mouser, is a demonstration and evaluation platform for the nRF54LM20A wireless SoC. The affordable single-board development kit provides developers with full access to the wireless SoC's features. Users can unlock the full potential of the nRF54LM20A with the extensive range of software samples, modules, and libraries available in the nRF Connect software development kit (SDK).

To learn more, visit https://www.mouser.com/new/nordic-semiconductor/nordic-nrf54LM20a-soc/. For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser

2026 - Mouser Electronics is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor's website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 28 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com.

About Nordic Semiconductor

Nordic Semiconductor is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in wireless communication technology that powers the IoT. The company's award-winning Bluetooth Low Energy solutions pioneered ultra-low power wireless, making Nordic the global market leader. The company's development tools shield the developers from RF complexity, allowing anyone with a bright idea to build innovations based on the IoT platform. Today, Nordic's award-winning, high-performance, yet easy-to-design-in Bluetooth LE, cellular IoT, and Wi-Fi solutions are used by the world's leading brands across a variety of products, including advanced wearables, smart home, medical, industrial automation, sports and fitness, logistics and transportation, etc.

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For further information, contact:

Kevin Hess, Mouser

Senior Vice President of Marketing

+1 (817) 804-3833

[email protected]

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Kelly DeGarmo, Mouser

Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations

+1 (817) 804-7764

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