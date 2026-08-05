u-blox NORA-W40 Wi-Fi 6 Modules, Now at Mouser, Offer Advanced Network Efficiency, Range and Low Power Consumption

August 5, 2026 – Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry's leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components™, is now stocking the NORA-W40 Wi-Fi® 6 modules from u-blox. The NORA-W40 series consists of stand-alone, multi-radio modules featuring both a powerful microcontroller (MCU) and a radio for wireless communication. The NORA-W40 modules are ideal for adding advanced wireless connectivity to end products, with applications including low-power wireless sensors, industrial automation, smart buildings, smart cities, medical devices, and telematics.

The u-blox NORA-W40 modules, now available at Mouser, are small microcontroller units (MCUs) based on Espressif's ESP32-C6 System-on-Chip (SoC). The radio supports Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n/ax in the 2.4 GHz ISM band, Bluetooth Core v5.3, Zigbee® 3.0, and Thread 1.3 (802.15.4), all of which coexist and share the same antenna. Support for the Matter protocol over Thread and Wi-Fi enables interoperability across a growing range of smart home products. With an open CPU architecture, the NORA-W40 modules allow users to develop advanced applications running on a single-core high-power 32-bit RISC-V MCU and a low-power 32-bit RISC-V MCU. The NORA-W40 modules have a separate low-power (LP) RISC-V co-processor, LP I2C, and LP UART to meet the needs of low-power sensor applications. The NORA-W40 modules include hardware security features such as secure boot with a hardware root of trust, a trusted execution environment controller, cryptographic hardware accelerators, encrypted flash, and protection of the debug port. Wireless communication can be secured with WPA2/WPA3 authentication, Wi-Fi enterprise security, TLS encryption, HTTPS, and Bluetooth LE secure connection pairing.

The NORA-W406 modules include an internal PCB trace antenna with antenna technology licensed from Abracon, while the NORA-W401 modules feature a module pin to connect to an external antenna of choice. The NORA-W40 modules are supported by two NORA-W40 evaluation kits — the EVK-NORA-W401 for variants without an internal antenna, and the EVK-NORA-W406 for variants with the PCB trace antenna.

To learn more, visit https://mouser.com/new/u-blox/u-blox-nora-w40-modules/. For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser

2026 - Mouser Electronics is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor's website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 28 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com.

About u-blox

2026 - u-blox is a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. u-blox solutions enable people, vehicles, and machines to determine their precise positions and communicate wirelessly over cellular and short-range networks.

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