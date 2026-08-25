Mouser Electronics Stocking Newest Connectivity Solutions from Nordic Semiconductor

August 25, 2026 – Mouser Electronics, Inc., the New Product Introduction (NPI) leader™ empowering innovation, stocks a wide range of authorized products from Nordic Semiconductor, a leading manufacturer of low-power, high-performance wireless technologies and development tools. Since 2011, Mouser's distribution partnership with Nordic Semiconductor has served engineers' component and solution needs across industrial, medical, and consumer wireless applications.

The Nordic Semiconductor nRF54L15-DK development kit, available from Mouser, provides an evaluation and prototyping platform for the nRF54L series Bluetooth® Low Energy (BLE) wireless system-on-chip (SoC). With support for the full suite of BLE features and other popular communications protocols, the nRF54L15-DK is an ideal solution for a variety of wireless applications, including Industrial Internet of Things (IoT), virtual and augmented reality (AR/VR), asset tracking, and smart home products.

The nRF54LM20-DK kit, also available from Mouser, enables development of applications based on the nRF54LM20A and nRF54LM20B wireless SoCs. The affordable single-board development kit makes all features of the wireless SoC accessible to developers through the extensive range of software samples, modules, and libraries in the nRF Connect software development kit (SDK). Both SoCs support BLE, Bluetooth Mesh, Matter, Aliro, Thread, Zigbee®, and 2.4 GHz proprietary protocols (up to 4Mbps) and high-speed USB. The nRF54LM20B also features an integrated Axon Neural Processing Unit (NPU), providing acceleration in edge AI applications, such as health, biometric and activity tracking, voice control and audio classification, and low-fidelity vision.

The NRF9151-SMA-DK development kit facilitates in-depth evaluation of the nRF9151 LTE-M/NB-IoT system-in-package (SiP) with DECT NR+ and GNSS support. The kit features SMA connectors, allowing direct connection to lab equipment for conducted measurements or high-performance external antennas for challenging field testing. A beta modem firmware supports NB-IoT NTN (satellite communication). The kit includes complete high-performance Taoglas (cellular/NTN) and Kyocera (GNSS) antennas and IoT SIMs from Deutsche Telekom, Onomondo, and Monogoto.

The NPM2100-EK evaluation kit enables code-free configuration of the nPM2100 Power Management IC (PMIC). The nPM2100 PMIC is specifically engineered for low-powered battery applications, addressing the unique power management requirements of non-rechargeable battery-powered products. The PMIC includes an ultra-efficient boost regulator with an auto-pass-through mode, allowing batteries to be used down to their functional endpoint. Using the NPM2100-EK kit connected to a PC, all of the PMIC settings can be configured and exported as code for direct integration into a host microcontroller application. The kit includes six interchangeable battery holders that support a wide range of primary-cell configurations.

To learn more about Nordic Semiconductor products available from Mouser, visit https://www.mouser.com/manufacturer/nordic-semiconductor/. For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser

2026 - Mouser is a leading authorized distributor of electronic components and industrial automation products. With more than 6.8 million products from more than 1,200 manufacturer brands, we offer the widest selection of products in stock. Our electronic components business serves the design engineer and buyer communities with New Product Introductions in semiconductors, passive, interconnect and related electronic technologies. Our industrial automation business helps companies design, build and maintain their manufacturing equipment and operations with solutions including the newest sensors, panels, PLCs and motor controls available in stock for immediate shipment.



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About Nordic Semiconductor

Nordic Semiconductor is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in wireless communication technology that powers the IoT. The company's award-winning Bluetooth Low Energy solutions pioneered ultra-low power wireless, making Nordic the global market leader. The company's development tools shield the developers from RF complexity, allowing anyone with a bright idea to build innovations based on the IoT platform. Today, Nordic's award-winning, high-performance, yet easy-to-design-in Bluetooth LE, cellular IoT, and Wi-Fi solutions are used by the world's leading brands across a variety of products, including advanced wearables, smart home, medical, industrial automation, sports and fitness, logistics and transportation, etc.

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