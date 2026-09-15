Mouser and Telit Cinterion to Host Webinar on Reusable Cellular IoT Development

September 15, 2026 – Mouser Electronics, the authorised global distributor with the newest semiconductors and electronic components, is partnering with Telit Cinterion for a new technical webinar: "Build a Reusable Cellular IoT POC with Telit Cinterion's CMB100." The free-to-attend webinar will take place on 6 October 2026 at 16:00 CET.

Cellular IoT development can require separate hardware platforms at the proof-of-concept (POC) and prototype stages, adding time, cost and design complexity. In this webinar, Mouser and Telit Cinterion will explore how the CMB100 helps engineers create a reusable cellular IoT proof of concept and move more efficiently towards a prototype.

The session will offer practical guidance for engineers developing connected solutions for industrial monitoring, asset tracking and smart infrastructure. Attendees will gain insight into using a modular approach to simplify design, shorten time to prototype and streamline the pathway to deployment.

During the webinar, attendees will learn how to:

Build a cellular IoT proof of concept more quickly with the CMB100 and mikroBUS™ Click boards™.

Reduce development time and certification effort by using a pre-certified cellular module.

Reuse validated hardware from proof of concept to prototype with minimal redesign.

Combine cellular connectivity, processing and sensing technologies in a flexible development ecosystem.

The webinar will be presented by Adam Cousin, Sales and Business Development Manager, IoT Solutions EMEA at Telit Cinterion, who works with customers across a range of industries to support the development of connected products. The session will be hosted by Mouser Technical Content Creator, Stuart Cording.

The webinar will feature products available from Mouser, including:

To register for live attendance or access the on-demand recording when available, visit https://emea.info.mouser.com/telit-iotpocwebinar-event-emea-emeaen/.To learn more about Telit Cinterion products available from Mouser, visit https://www.mouser.com/manufacturer/telit-cinterion/.

For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser

2026 - Mouser is a leading authorized distributor of electronic components and industrial automation products. With more than 6.8 million products from more than 1,200 manufacturer brands, we offer the widest selection of products in stock. Our electronic components business serves the design engineer and buyer communities with New Product Introductions in semiconductors, passive, interconnect and related electronic technologies. Our industrial automation business helps companies design, build and maintain their manufacturing equipment and operations with solutions including the newest sensors, panels, PLCs and motor controls available in stock for immediate shipment.



Mouser provides best-in-class customer service with 28 locations worldwide that offer support in local language, currency and time zone. We ship products daily to more than 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from our +1.5 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com.

About Telit Cinterion

2026 - Telit Cinterion has pioneered enterprise-grade IoT products and software for over 20 years. The company helps customers and partners who require best-in-class Internet of Things (IoT) performance. The company's engineering practices and design methodologies exceed stringent environmental requirements and industry standards. Telit Cinterion's IoT experts have pioneered an end-to-end system approach to ensure everything works together when connecting devices. The company enables businesses to manage IoT devices, connectivity, and everything in between.

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For press inquiries, contact:

Janice Fenton

Originality B2B Account Director

+44 (0) 7984 077330

[email protected]

For further information, contact:

Kevin Hess, Mouser

Senior Vice President of Marketing

+1 (817) 804-3833

[email protected]