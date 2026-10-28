Texas Instruments' TRF2001 ISM Band Multiprotocol and Wi-SUN RF FEM, Now at Mouser, Supports Low-Power Wireless Applications in the Sub-1GHz Band

October 28, 2026 – Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest electronic components and industrial automation products, is now stocking the TRF2001 multiprotocol RF front-end module (FEM) from Texas Instruments. The TRF2001 is a high-performance ISM-band multiprotocol and Wi-SUN FEM for low-power wireless applications in the sub-1GHz band. Typical applications include smart grid and smart meters, smart data concentrators and collectors, energy infrastructure wireless communications, wireless building automation systems, wireless field transmitters and sensors, and wireless electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.

The Texas Instruments TRF2001 module, now at Mouser, operates over an 860MHz to 930MHz frequency range and a wide supply range of 3.1V to 4.25V. The TRF2001 FEM minimizes the external bill of materials (BOM) with features including a range-extender power amplifier (PA) and a low-noise amplifier (LNA), transmit-receive and antenna switches, an antenna-port low-pass filter, and a linear-in-dB RF power detector. The TRF2001 FEM's space-saving 4.5 × 4.5 mm QFN-28 package also contributes to its cost-effective design. The TRF2001 improves the link budget and extends range in wireless systems by delivering high output power via the integrated power amplifier. For system calibration and monitoring of power delivery to the antenna, the TRF2001 FEM includes an integrated linear-in-dB power detector. The TRF2001 ISM-band multiprotocol FEM also features fully matched 50Ω RF interfaces for ease of use and flexibility.

To learn more, visit https://www.mouser.com/en/new/texas-instruments/ti-trf2001-ism-band-multiprotocol-wi-sun-rf-fem/. For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser

2026 - Mouser is a leading authorized distributor of electronic components and industrial automation products. With more than 6.8 million products from more than 1,200 manufacturer brands, we offer the widest selection of products in stock. Our electronic components business serves the design engineer and buyer communities with New Product Introductions in semiconductors, passive, interconnect and related electronic technologies. Our industrial automation business helps companies design, build and maintain their manufacturing equipment and operations with solutions including the newest sensors, panels, PLCs and motor controls available in stock for immediate shipment.



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