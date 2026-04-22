Ampex Recorders Expand Support for Modern Telemetry and RF Data

March 20, 2026

Ranges are evolving. Telemetry architectures are shifting toward Ethernet-based TmNS networks. RF environments are growing more complex and less predictable. And through all of it, legacy Ch. 10 infrastructure still has to work.

Ampex recorders now handle both sides of that transition.

Chapter 24 and Chapter 26: Native TmNS Recording

Ch.10 is not going anywhere. But the ranges that depend on it are adding TmNS-based data transport, and recorders that only speak Ch.10 will become a bottleneck.

Ampex recorders now support Ch. 10, Ch. 24, and Ch. 26 natively. Ch. 24 defines how TmNS data is structured, covering application messages and RF network messages. Ch. 26 defines how that data moves, governing the transfer protocol between sources and sinks across the network. Together, they give your recorder full fluency in both legacy and TmNS architectures.

No changes to your range infrastructure. No new hardware. Existing Ch. 10 workflows stay intact, and your recorder is ready for what comes next.

RF I/Q Recording on the TuffServ® 640v2

Sometimes you know exactly what signal you are recording. Sometimes you do not.

The TuffServ® 640v2 now offers an optional RF interface that captures I/Q data directly from wideband sources. No external digitizer. No conversion hardware between the signal and the disk. Frequency content, phase, modulation. All of it preserved exactly as it existed during the test.

After the mission, you demodulate on your terms. Reprocess with updated algorithms. Analyze behavior that nobody anticipated in the test plan. For EW, radar, spectrum monitoring, or any environment where the signal is not fully defined before you hit record, this changes the workflow.

One recorder. Traditional telemetry and wideband RF. Same box.

Available Now

Both capabilities are shipping across the Ampex recorder family. If your program is bridging legacy telemetry and TmNS, or you need full-fidelity RF capture for post-mission analysis, contact the Ampex team. We will match the configuration to your requirements.