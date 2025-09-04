    94GHz Socket for BGA400 with 12 Watt Power Dissipation

    Ironwood Electronics C24628

    September 3, 2025, Eagan, MN - Ironwood Electronics

    94GHz Socket for BGA400 with 12 Watt Power Dissipation

    Test and debug 17x17mm IC, 0.8mm pitch with high performance elastomer socket with 94GHz bandwidth while operating at -55C to +160C. Heatsink compression screw can dissipate 12 watt power at room temperature.

     

     

     

