86GHz Elastomer Socket for QFN3 Device

March 10, 2026
Courtesy of Ironwood Electronics
High performance and low inductance gold plated embedded wire in elastomer as interconnect material between device and PCB operates 86GHz at -1dB insertion loss, 0.06nH self-inductance, with 2A current capacity. Simple swivel lid socket structure enables industry’s smallest footprint.

