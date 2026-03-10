86GHz Elastomer Socket for QFN3 Device

High performance and low inductance gold plated embedded wire in elastomer as interconnect material between device and PCB operates 86GHz at -1dB insertion loss, 0.06nH self-inductance, with 2A current capacity. Simple swivel lid socket structure enables industry’s smallest footprint.
