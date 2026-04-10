Connectronics, Inc. Achieves AS9100D and ISO 9001 Certification

Edinburgh, Indiana – Connectronics, Inc., a leading manufacturer of RF and microwave connectors and adapters, proudly announces that its Edinburgh, Indiana, facility has achieved AS9100D and ISO 9001 certification. This significant milestone reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to quality, consistency, and continuous improvement in serving the aerospace, defense, and high-reliability electronics markets.

AS9100D is an internationally recognized quality management standard specifically developed for the aerospace industry and incorporates ISO 9001 requirements along with additional rigorous controls for safety, reliability, and regulatory compliance. Achieving dual AS9100D and ISO 9001 certification demonstrates Connectronics’ commitment to meeting the highest industry standards while delivering precision-engineered interconnect solutions to customers.

“This certification reinforces our commitment to operational excellence and customer satisfaction,” said Jeremy Reese, General Manager at Connectronics’ Edinburgh facility. “Our team has worked diligently to strengthen our quality management systems, improve internal processes, and ensure we consistently deliver products that meet or exceed customer expectations in every aspect of the relationship. Achieving AS9100D and ISO 9001 certification positions us to better support aerospace and defense partners who depend on proven, reliable performance.”

Connectronics continues to invest in advanced manufacturing capabilities and quality-driven processes to support the sectors it serves. The company is known for large- and small-batch manufacturing of RF and microwave connectors and adapters. With an inventory of over 5,500 standard styles, it can also custom-manufacture obsolete or hard-to-find RF and microwave components.

For more information, call Connectronics Inc. at 812-526-8801, or visit www.ConnectronicsInc.com.