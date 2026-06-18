Mouser Receives Molex's APS e-Catalog Distributor of the Year Award for Eighth Consecutive Year

June 18, 2026—Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest electronic components and industrial automation products, today announced it has received the Asia Pacific South ( APS) e-Catalog Distributor of the Year Award from Molex, a global electronics leader and connectivity innovator. This is the eighth year for Mouser to win this top global award.

The award recognizes Mouser's strong performance across the Asia Pacific region in 2025, including sustained customer growth, continued point-of-sale expansion, effective inventory management, and consistent operational excellence. Since first earning the honor in 2018, Mouser has demonstrated industry-leading execution and an unwavering commitment to delivering high levels of service.

"Mouser continues to set the standard for high-service distribution, and we are proud to recognize their outstanding performance and dedication to meeting customer needs," said Jennifer Paukert, Vice President of Global Distribution at Molex. "Their ability to bring new products to market quickly, serve engineers with deep technical resources, and support procurement teams with reliable supply and responsive service makes them an exceptional partner. We congratulate them on this well-deserved achievement." "We are honored to receive this recognition from Molex and deeply value our strong partnership," said Daphne Tien, Vice President of Marketing and Business Development for Mouser APAC. "This award reflects our commitment not only to operational excellence but also to empowering the engineering and procurement communities across Asia Pacific. By delivering the latest technologies, comprehensive resources, and a seamless buying experience, we aim to help customers innovate faster and navigate an increasingly complex supply chain with confidence."

With more than 180,000 Molex products available to order, including over 35,000 in stock and ready to ship, Mouser offers a wide portfolio of Molex solutions for use in communications, data centers, transportation, medical, and industrial applications.

To learn more about Molex products available from Mouser Electronics, visit https://www.mouser.com/manufacturer/molex/.

For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser

2026 - Mouser Electronics is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor's website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 28 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com.

Trademarks

Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

For further information, contact:

Kevin Hess, Mouser Electronics

Senior Vice President of Marketing

+1 (817) 804-3833

[email protected]

For press inquiries, contact:

Daphne Tien, Mouser Electronics

Vice President of Marketing and Business Development, Asia Pacific

+886 (2) 2799 2096 #4816

[email protected]

For press inquiries, contact:

Ceres Wang, Mouser Electronics

Director of Marketing Communications - Asia Pacific

+886 (2) 2799 2096 #4817

+886 (0) 953-091-539

[email protected]