Molex's VersaPower Connectors, Now Available at Mouser, Maintain Stable Performance in High-Current Applications

July 02, 2026 – Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry's leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components™, is now stocking the VersaPower connectors from Molex. Featuring a fine 0.30 mm pitch and a compact mated height of just 0.6 0mm, VersaPower is a next-generation embedded connector system for modern electronic solutions. The VersaPower connectors help maintain stable performance in high-current applications, including automotive systems, appliances and white goods, industrial automation, medical technology, mobile devices, and networking.

The VersaPower connectors, now at Mouser, feature a compact design that saves space in portable and high-density applications. The VersaPower connector series is built to withstand vibration, extreme temperatures, and moisture, increasing product lifespan in harsh environmental conditions. The lower resistance of the VersaPower connectors reduces heat generation and minimizes energy loss, thereby improving electrical conductivity. With larger alignment features, the connectors simplify assembly and maintenance, reducing downtime and production costs. The VersaPower Connectors support currents up to 15.0A, which prevents overheating and failures in high-current, high-power environments.

To learn more, visit https://www.mouser.com/new/molex/molex-versapower-connectors/.

For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser

2026 - Mouser Electronics is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor's website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 28 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com.

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Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

For further information, contact:

Kevin Hess, Mouser Electronics

Senior Vice President of Marketing

+1 (817) 804-3833

[email protected]

For press inquiries, contact:

Kelly DeGarmo, Mouser Electronics

Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations

+1 (817) 804-7764

[email protected]

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