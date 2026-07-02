Mouser Electronics Honored with Top Global Distributor, Growth Awards from HARTING for Second Consecutive Year

Representatives from HARTING present the Mouser team with the 2025 Global High Service Distributor of the Year Award and the Distinguished Award for New Product Sales Growth.

July 2, 2026 - Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest electronic components and industrial automation products, today announced it has received the prestigious Global High Service Distributor of the Year Award from HARTING. Mouser also received the Distinguished Award for New Product Sales Growth. This is the second consecutive year that Mouser has received these prestigious distribution awards.

Since 2003, Mouser has offered HARTING's extensive portfolio of over 25,000 high-quality electrical connector solutions for use in mechanical and plant engineering, broadcast and entertainment, factory automation, power generation and distribution, as well as industrial electronics and telecommunication.

"Mouser continues to exemplify excellence as a global distribution partner," stated Matt Baker, HARTING Vice President, Global Distribution Channel. "Their exceptional efficiency in delivering the latest HARTING products, plus sustained year-over-year growth in both customer base and point-of-sale performance, and steadfast commitment to service excellence render the Mouser team highly deserving of this distinction. We are honored to recognize their exemplary performance with this award."

"All of us at Mouser sincerely appreciate this recognition from HARTING, a leader within our industry," said Eric Wendt, Vice President of Supplier Management at Mouser. "HARTING is a highly valued manufacturing partner, and we are aligned in our commitment to delivering exceptional products and best-in-class service to our customers. We look forward to continuing our successful partnership."

Mouser has previously received HARTING's Global High Service Distributor of the Year Award on five occasions. In addition, Mouser has also been honored with HARTING's New Product Introduction Award, as well as Distinguished Awards for both New Customer Growth and New Product Growth.

To learn more about HARTING products, visit https://www.mouser.com/manufacturer/harting/. For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

Mouser offers thousands of industrial automation products, in stock and available for immediate shipping. From predictive maintenance and control panel devices to a full range of industrial power, sensor, and safety products, Mouser’s portfolio is available to help customers design, build, and maintain complete automation solutions. To learn more, visit https://www.mouser.com/en/solutions/industrial-automation/ and follow Mouser on Facebook, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser

2026 - Mouser Electronics is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor's website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 28 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com.

Trademarks

Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

For further information, contact:

Kevin Hess, Mouser Electronics

Senior Vice President of Marketing

+1 (817) 804-3833

[email protected]

For press inquiries, contact:

Kelly DeGarmo, Mouser Electronics

Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations

+1 (817) 804-7764

[email protected]