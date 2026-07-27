Mouser Receives 2025 Global High Service Distributor of the Year Award from Littelfuse for Exceptional Performance

July 27, 2026 – Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest electronic components and industrial automation products, is pleased to announce that it has won the 2025 Global High Service Distributor of the Year award from Littelfuse, an industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world. This is the 13th time that Mouser has won this top distribution award from the manufacturer.

This award honors distribution partners that deliver exceptional value through customer service, breadth of offering, digital engagement, and global accessibility. Mouser was selected for its ability to support engineers and buyers worldwide with rapid access to Littelfuse solutions, backed by strong marketing execution and customer-focused service.

"Mouser continues to demonstrate excellence in how they connect customers with our technologies," said Deepak Nayar, SVP & General Manager, Computing, Consumer, & Diversified Industrials (CCDI) at Littelfuse. "Their commitment to service, global reach, and digital innovation plays a critical role in helping engineers quickly find and implement Littelfuse solutions. We are proud to recognize their achievements with this award."

"Mouser Electronics is honored and grateful to receive the 2025 High Service Distributor of the Year award. Littelfuse has been an outstanding partner, and together we work hard to support our customers with great service, quality, and the broadest Littelfuse product offering. We appreciate the recognition and look forward to continuing our success together for years to come," said Kristin Schuetter, Senior Vice President, Products at Mouser.

Littelfuse selects the High Service Distributor of the Year based on a comprehensive set of performance metrics, including overall sales growth, focus product sales, expansion in the number of customers served, and the effectiveness and creativity of marketing campaigns that engage and reach customers.

Mouser previously won the Littelfuse High Service/Catalog Distributor of the Year award for 2008 through 2011, 2014, 2015, and 2017 through 2022. With over 50,000 Littelfuse parts available to order, Mouser offers a growing selection of the manufacturer's newest products. To learn more about the Littelfuse product line available from Mouser Electronics, visit https://www.mouser.com/manufacturer/littelfuse/. For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser

2026 - Mouser Electronics is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor's website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 28 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com.

About Littelfuse

2026 - Littelfuse is an industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world. Across more than 15 countries, and with 17,000 global associates, Littelfuse partners with customers to design and deliver innovative, reliable solutions. Serving over 100,000 end customers, Littelfuse products are found in a variety of industrial, transportation and electronics end markets – everywhere, every day.

Trademarks

Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

For further information, contact:

Kevin Hess, Mouser

Senior Vice President of Marketing

+1 (817) 804-3833

[email protected]

For press inquiries, contact:

Kelly DeGarmo, Mouser

Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations

+1 (817) 804-7764

[email protected]