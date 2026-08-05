Mouser Now Stocking TE Connectivity's AMPFOIL ULTRA Connectors for Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) and Automotive Powertrains

August 5, 2026 - Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry's leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components, is now stocking the AMPFOIL ULTRA connectors from TE Connectivity.

TE's AMPFOIL ULTRA connectors are designed for Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) and Flexible Printed Circuit (FPC) applications. These connectors feature a noteworthy plug design that allows the parallel installation of two foils, significantly increasing signal density. The AMPFOIL ULTRA connectors feature a 1mm pitch for the foils and a compact 0.5mm pitch on the PCB, conserving board space. These connectors offer a positive locking mechanism that helps to ensure the connection remains secure, preventing accidental unmating or loosening from unexpected pull forces in any direction. The AMPFOIL ULTRA connectors plug features a transitional sinking surface, making it easier to unlatch when needed. These connectors meet the rigorous vibration performance standards of LV 214, achieving Severity 2.

The AMPFOIL ULTRA connectors comply with the USCAR-2 standard, which confirms the connector’s ability to maintain its electrical and mechanical performance even under prolonged, demanding conditions. Typical applications include Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), battery cell-to-system, Battery Management Systems (BMS), and automotive electric powertrains and lighting systems.

To learn more. visit https://www.mouser.com/new/te-connectivity/te-connectivity-ampfoil-ultra-connector/. For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser

2026 - Mouser Electronics is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor's website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 28 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com.

About TE Connectivity

2026 - TE Connectivity plc is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. As a trusted innovation partner, its broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions enables the distribution of power, signal, and data to advance next-generation transportation, energy networks, automated factories, data centers enabling artificial intelligence, and more.

TE's more than 90,000 employees, including 10,000 engineers, work alongside customers in approximately 130 countries. In a world that is racing ahead, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS.

Trademarks

Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

For further information, contact:

Kevin Hess, Mouser

Senior Vice President of Marketing

+1 (817) 804-3833

[email protected]

For press inquiries, contact:

Kelly DeGarmo, Mouser

Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations

+1 (817) 804-7764

[email protected]