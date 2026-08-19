Phoenix Contact HSC Hybrid Connectors, Now at Mouser Electronics, Deliver an All-in-One Solution for Power, Signal, and Data Contracts

August 19, 2026 - Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry's leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components, is now stocking the HSC Hybrid connectors from Phoenix Contact.

The HSC Hybrid connectors, available from Mouser, combine power, signal, and data contacts in a customizable design to offer an all-in-one solution for energy storage applications. These connectors provide reliable connections for power and signal contacts and a preassembled interface for fast and error-free installation in the field to save time. The connectors are designed to compensate for manufacturing and mounting tolerances, resulting in safe connections. Up to 16 signal and data contacts ensure full communication capability in a compact design. Support for conductor cross-sections from 6 to 25 mm² enables flexible use. Phoenix Contact HSC Hybrid connectors offer a 1000 V DC voltage rating, up to 4 x 100A current rating, and an IP65/IP67 protection rating. With over 100 mating cycles and a tolerance compensation of ≤ 2 mm, a durable and robust connection is provided.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser

2026 - Mouser is a leading authorized distributor of electronic components and industrial automation products. With more than 6.8 million products from more than 1,200 manufacturer brands, we offer the widest selection of products in stock. Our electronic components business serves the design engineer and buyer communities with New Product Introductions in semiconductors, passive, interconnect and related electronic technologies. Our industrial automation business helps companies design, build and maintain their manufacturing equipment and operations with solutions including the newest sensors, panels, PLCs and motor controls available in stock for immediate shipment.



Mouser provides best-in-class customer service with 28 locations worldwide that offer support in local language, currency and time zone. We ship products daily to more than 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from our +1.5 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com.

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Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

For further information, contact:

Kevin Hess, Mouser

Senior Vice President of Marketing

+1 (817) 804-3833

[email protected]

For press inquiries, contact:

Kelly DeGarmo, Mouser

Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations

+1 (817) 804-7764

[email protected]