HARTING ix Industrial PushTrigger IP20 Connectors, Now at Mouser, Provide High-Performance Connectivity for Demanding Industrial Applications

September 10, 2026 – Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest electronic components and industrial automation products, is now stocking the ix Industrial® PushTrigger IP20 connectors from HARTING. The ix Industrial PushTrigger IP20 connectors are an alternative to HARTING's PushPull solutions, offering Type A, B, and C coding options. The compact PushTrigger connectors offer high-performance connectivity for demanding industrial Ethernet applications, including automation, robotics, control systems, smart infrastructure, and transportation.

The HARTING ix Industrial PushTrigger IP20 connectors, now available at Mouser, feature a vibration-resistant push-pull locking mechanism and IDC termination, enabling fast, solder-free assembly. The PushTrigger IP20 connectors are compatible with all ix Industrial female connectors, and installation procedures remain the same when migrating from standard ix products. Up to 75% smaller than traditional RJ45 connectors, the PushTrigger IP20 series frees up space for additional connectors and assemblies while supporting Cat—6A Class EA transmission up to 500 MHz and data rates up to 10 Gbit/s.

The ix Industrial PushTrigger IP20 Connectors are fully shielded against electromagnetic interference and shock, and are vibration-proof according to IEC 61373 Category 1, Class B. They offer IP20 protection, long mating cycles, and an operating temperature range of -40°C to +85°C.

To learn more about these high-performance connectors, visit https://www.mouser.com/new/harting/harting-ix-industrial-pushtrigger-ip20-connectors/. For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

Mouser offers thousands of industrial automation products, in stock and available for immediate shipping. From predictive maintenance and control panel devices to a full range of industrial power, sensor, and safety products, Mouser’s portfolio is available to help customers design, build and maintain complete automation solutions. To learn more, visit https://www.mouser.com/solutions/industrial-automation/ and follow Mouser on Facebook, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser

2026 - Mouser is a leading authorized distributor of electronic components and industrial automation products. With more than 6.8 million products from more than 1,200 manufacturer brands, we offer the widest selection of products in stock. Our electronic components business serves the design engineer and buyer communities with New Product Introductions in semiconductors, passive, interconnect and related electronic technologies. Our industrial automation business helps companies design, build and maintain their manufacturing equipment and operations with solutions including the newest sensors, panels, PLCs and motor controls available in stock for immediate shipment.



Mouser provides best-in-class customer service with 28 locations worldwide that offer support in local language, currency and time zone. We ship products daily to more than 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from our +1.5 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com.

About HARTING

2026 - HARTING is the gold standard in connectivity for industrial environments and mission-critical applications. As the pioneer in connectivity, HARTING combines the quality and customer service of its family-owned operations with a global footprint backed by in-region manufacturing facilities and local teams with deep engineering expertise.

With a reliable and robust approach to connectivity for any environment, HARTING enables improved efficiency and sustainability and future-proofs the businesses of today to power the innovations of tomorrow.

Trademarks

Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

For further information, contact:

Kevin Hess, Mouser

Senior Vice President of Marketing

+1 (817) 804-3833

[email protected]

For press inquiries, contact:

Kelly DeGarmo, Mouser

Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations

+1 (817) 804-7764

[email protected]